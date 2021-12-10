Russells on the Lake

Larry and Mark Sperr have announced that they have soldRussell’s on the Lake, one of the area’s premier dining locations. The Sperr’s are closing the restaurant on Dec. 12 after four years of ownership. The restaurant will be rebranded as a Willy McCoys. The Big Lake property will be the chain’s seventh location.

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

