Larry and Mark Sperr have announced that they have soldRussell’s on the Lake, one of the area’s premier dining locations. The Sperr’s are closing the restaurant on Dec. 12 after four years of ownership. The restaurant will be rebranded as a Willy McCoys. The Big Lake property will be the chain’s seventh location.
