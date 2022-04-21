road construction MT

Roadwork is picking up on the section of I-94 between Monticello and Hasty this morning.

Work to divide the westbound lanes to accommodate two-way traffic starting next week has begun and westbound traffic has been reduced to one lane approximately two miles west of Monticello.

Work crews are putting up barriers in preparation for dividing the westbound lanes into two lanes of eastbound and westbound traffic. 

The current projection is that eastbound I-94 will be closed starting Monday, April 25 through mid-August.

