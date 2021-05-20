Willows Landing Ribbon Cutting

Monticello Mayor Lloyd Hilgart cuts the ribbon at the Monticello Chamber of Commerce and Industry-sponsored ribbon-cutting at Willows Landing. Willows Landing offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care services at its new Monticello facility. The Chamber ambassadors joined Hilgart, Willows Landing employees, contractors and owners for the historic day, which featured a red carpet open house later in the day. 

 

