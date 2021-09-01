The Monticello community has come together to help an abandoned kitten who was is need of extensive medical care.
Now Peaches is on the mend and living a happy kitten life at the home of its rescuer, Adam Rolf.
Rolf found the 6-week-old kitten on Friday, Aug. 20. Peaches was on the Highway 25 bridge over the Mississippi River heading from Monticello to Big Lake, Rolf told the Monticello Times.
Peaches appeared to have been abandoned and had issues moving its back legs. In addition, the kitten had a wound near its groin, according to Rolf.
An appointment was made with a veterinarian in St. Cloud. Peaches was found to have a severely fractured leg.
Rolf was presented with two options for the care of Peaches: surgery estimated at about $700 or the amputation of a leg estimated to cost about $1,200.
Faced with the high medical costs, Rolf established a Go Fund Me account with a goal of raising money to help pay for some of Peaches’ medical expenses.
In a matter of days, 63 people pledged $1,635 to help cover the impending medical expenses.
On a Facebook Page dedicated to the kitten called “Monticello Peaches,” Rolf told followers that after consulting with the veterinarian, Peaches would undergo the amputation of one of her back legs.
“It is making more sense to have her leg removed. She is young enough where she will adapt to the missing leg just fine,” Rolf explained to Peaches’ followers.
“The surgery healing time to fix it would take much longer than having her leg removed. This might cause more complications to her worked-on leg down the road,” Rolf continued.
As Peaches readied for her leg amputation, a large group of Facebook followers got to observe Peaches eat her first spoonful of cat food, drink water on her own, adapt to her new bedding at Adam Rolf’s home, use the litter box for the first time and make a new friend in Rolf’s dog, Luna- including the first moment that Peaches allowed Luna to lick her. The Facebook community appeared excited when Peaches started purring for the first time.
On Tuesday, Aug. 24, Peaches had surgery to have her leg removed. She did well in surgery and came home that afternoon.
On the eve of Peaches’ surgery, Adam Rolf posted a message to all who help pay for the kitten’s surgery, as well as those who have shone support for the animal.
“I want to personally thank each and everyone of you for your donations and prayers! It is thanks to people like us that we were able to get her the care she needed extremely fast...Again! Thank you so so so so so so so so much! Everyone of you deserves to have your head held high today! Thanks to you all this kitty will have an extremely good (spoiled) life!” he wrote.
Peaches is scheduled to have her stitches removed on Sept. 8.
To follow Peaches, head on over to Facebook and search for “Monticello Peaches.” The search will get you a link to a group page dedicated to Peaches.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
