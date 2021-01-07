Representative Marion O’Neill, R-Maple Lake, was sworn in Tuesday for her fifth term as the State Representative for House District 29B. O’Neill, a former small-business owner, has worked extensively on public safety issues and justice for victims of sexual assault. She was also sworn in for a fourth time alongside her brother, Representative Brian Daniels, R-Faribault.
“I am honored to be elected to serve another term as the State Representative for District 29B,” said O’Neill. “While this session will work differently from past sessions, I look forward to working just as hard to make a positive impact on state legislative issues. As always, I hope to hear from the people of our community about the issues that are most important to them. This is a special day, and even though I could not have any other family with me due to the pandemic, I appreciated being able to share the honor of being sworn in alongside my brother."
O’Neill was named to four House committees: Higher Education Finance and Policy, Public Safety and Criminal Justice Finance and Policy, Subcommittee on Legislative Process Reform, and Ways and Means. She will serve as the Republican Lead member on the Higher Education Finance and Policy committee.
