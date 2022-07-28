Xcel Energy, a leader in renewable energy for more than a decade, has begun developing the Minnesota Energy Connection, a new power line in Minnesota that will connect renewable energy to the existing grid at the Sherco power plant, which will retire all coal generation later this decade.
The transmission line will run approximately 120-140 miles from near Becker to southwest Minnesota, home of some of the most productive wind resources in the country.
The first step in developing the project includes reaching out to landowners, local governments and other stakeholders as part of Xcel Energy’s proposal and preparing to file a Certificate of Need with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, which must be approved before the company can begin construction. A key part of the outreach includes working with landowners and other stakeholders to identify potential route options, discussions which will occur through 2023.
The company has proposed to connect the MN Energy Connection transmission line to the existing Sherco substation and to the nearby regional high-voltage grid, helping ensure continued reliable electric service for customers. Re-using this connection enables Xcel Energy to replace energy from the retiring plants while meeting federal regulations to re-use transmission interconnections or lose those rights. This strategy saves customers money compared to building new infrastructure.
In addition to providing affordable, renewable energy, the project will help deliver reliability and voltage stability for the transmission system by using synchronous condensers, which mimic the mechanical energy provided by large power plants. The synchronous condensers will help maintain central Minnesota and Becker as key to Minnesota’s energy system.
The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission must approve a Certificate of Need and a Route Permit application before construction can begin.
