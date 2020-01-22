The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) approved $13.9 million in Clean Water Fund grants on Jan. 22 to improve water quality in streams, lakes, and groundwater across the state.
One of those grants was awarded to the Wright County Soil and Water Conservation District and will be used to improve stabilization of a Crow River gully.
The local grant was awarded in the amount of $175,000.
The Wright County SWCD has partnered with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) on phase four of this comprehensive sediment reduction project to focus on stabilizing seven of the most active gully erosion sites on the North Fork Crow River. This project will reduce the amount of sediment by 210 tons and phosphorus by 280 pounds each year by constructing grade stabilization structures and water and sediment control basins at the headward eroding extent of these gullies.
