A second year of working with a lobbying firm to represent the needs and desires of Wright County to the Minnesota State Legislature was formally approved by the Wright County Board of Commissioners at their regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
The board agreed to retain the services of the firm of Flaherty/Hood, St. Paul, for 2020 to meet the government relations needs of the county. The motion to do so was a part of the board’s consent agenda so no discussion was conducted at the meeting. However, earlier, on Dec. 3, commissioners had met with representatives from the firm to discuss the proposed contract.
The estimated cost of the services is not to exceed $55,000, up slightly from 2019.
The scope of services, however, is being expanded. Once again, a key component of their services will be in regards to valuation and taxation of the Xcel nuclear power plant located in Monticello. The Xcel plant is the largest single tax-paying property in Wright County, and the tax value of the site has been an issue in the past.
According to a scope of services document provided by the firm, Flaherty/Hood would be engaged in the valuation and taxation of state assessed utility property as well as other issues related to the Monticello nuclear plant, including monitoring Xcel’s Integrated Resource Planning process.
Other key services specifically spelled out include legislative and regulatory issues related to ditch drainage, and pursuing state funding for a proposed dental center project. The county board could add other possible legislative issues later.
Services provided would include: consulting with the county on legislative priorities and strategies; drafting necessary legislation and amendments; securing bill authors; lobbying committee chairs, key legislators and the governor’s administration; creating or updating handouts and other materials on county priorities; monitoring progress on relevant bills through the legislative process; coordinating testimony for legislative hearings, and providing the county board with timely updates from the legislature.
In other action at Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners agreed to set their per diem pay at $50, the same as this past year. Per diem … meaning “each day” … is extra compensation for attending their regular board meetings and other committee meetings.
Minutes later, during a discussion regarding per diem pay for members of the Health and Human Services Commission’s various commissions and committees, they also officially agreed that other committee members should also get $50 per diem, up from $40. This unplanned uptick in pay came after Commissioner Mark Daleiden questioned the discrepancy.
“Regarding these people that we have approved to be on these different advisory councils,” Daleiden questioned, “the county board is paying themselves $50 per meeting, but we’re only paying these people that are taking time out of their lives $40.”
Asked for his input, County Administrator Lee Kelly said that, even though there is “a fair amount” of meetings held during the year, the small increase would not have much of an impact on the budget.
After some discussion, commissioners agreed to amend the original resolution, upping the per diem pay for members of the Health and Human Services committees and the Parks Board.
Members of the county’s Planning Commission and Board of Adjustments already get $60 per diem, but it was noted that these meetings require considerable work and often long hours at meetings.
