The Wright County Board took action on the following items at its Dec. 3 meeting. They were compiled by Larry Windom.
• Discussed the continuation of a regular board workshop schedule at which commissioners are able to go into specific topics in more detail. Earlier the board approved continuing this practice into 2020, but some of the commissioners seemed to want a little clarification on how this would work, especially in regards to the Minnesota Open Meeting Law.
• Scheduled the 2019 Employee Recognition Ceremony for Monday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m., to be held in the courthouse Community Room.
• Approved the publication of bid notices for the Bertram Campground site and utility development, for the Bertram Campground buildings, and for Stanley Eddy Habitat, Restoration and Management.
• Accepted a donation from Bison Fishing Forever in the amount of $1,000.00 to be used to purchase and install a memorial bench at Beebe Lake Park. The bench will be ready by spring.
• Heard Commissioner Borrell report that the 150th year of the Wright County Fair will be celebrated from July 22 to July 26 next summer, and to celebrate this milestone, a number of special events would be held. A key decision by the Fair Board will be to allow anyone age 17 and younger to attend the fair for free, in an attempt to garner more interest in the event. “The future of the fair is to get the young people involved in the fair,” he noted. The 2020 fair theme is: “The Family Friendly Fair.” The fair ground is located in Howard Lake.
• Heard Commissioner Christine Husom promote the Wright County Historical Society’s annual Festival of Trees now open at the Wright County Heritage Center, Hwy. 25 North, Buffalo.
• Heard a report by Commissioner Borrell regarding the recent successful execution of a Tree Walk event by Wright County Community Action in Waverly.
• Introduced the county’s newest employee, John Holler, who became the county communication specialist at the beginning of the month.
• Authorized signatures on contracts with Resource Training & Solutions for Professional Services of Guardianship and with Central Minnesota Guardianship and Conservatorship Services.
• Approved a 2020 tobacco license for a new business, Kwik Trip, Delano.
