• Congratulated Deputy Jeff McMackins on his promotion to sergeant in the Wright County Sheriff’s Department.
• Set the 2020 County Board of Equalization meeting for June 15, starting at 4 p.m., with a deadline of June 8 for property owners to schedule appointments to discuss issues regarding their property valuations.
• Approved spring weight restrictions on county roads.
• Approved an agreement with the city of Otsego for a 1.5-mile four-lane reconstruction project in CSAH 39, with the project to be completed in two stages in 2020 and 2021.
• Approved an agreement with the city of Monticello for a 1.51-mile reconstruction project this year for County Road 118, part of which is located in Monticello.
• Accepted reports and approved resolutions regarding improvements on several county ditches.
• Heard a report by Lee Kelly, county administrator, regarding the Wright County Board of Commissioners’ workshop conducted Feb. 11.
• As part of the consent agenda, approved the labor agreement with the courthouse employees’ unit of Teamsters Local 320 for a 1.5 percent general wage increase in 2020, a 2.25 percent increase in 2021 and a 2.5 percent wage increase in 2022, along with some changes in insurance coverage.
• As part of the consent agenda, entered into agreements to design and manage construction of an addition to the existing Trailblazer Transit building located in Buffalo to accommodate an additional 20 parking stalls for transit buses.
• Appointed Merissa Johnson, Buffalo, to the Wright County Extension Committee, and Victoria Shafer, as youth member on the same committee.
• After adjourning their regular meeting, almost immediately opened a Committee of the Whole Meeting to explore the possibility of the county creating either an HRA (Housing Redevelopment Authority) or EDA (Economic Development Authority) to help promote future economic development within its borders. Commissioners heard a presentation by Bruce Kimmel, senior municipality advisor, from Ehlers, Inc. Agreeing that more information was needed, commissioners invited Kimmel to return to the board with more information, including costs for helping to set up such an entity.
