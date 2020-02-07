• Approved an agreement between the county and the Wright County Soil and Water Conservation District for engineering services and technical assistance for public drainage projects.• Scheduled a Ditch Committee of the Whole public hearing for 3:45 p.m., Feb. 19 to discuss County Ditch #13• Scheduled meetings to receive bids for upcoming highway construction projects, including a bid opening at 11 a.m., Feb. 27, for the CSAH 39 four-lane expansion project in Otsego.• Were introduced to two new members of the county’s IT business staff: Kevin Kaszynski, business analyst, and Regina Hughes, records management analyst.• Approved a temporary liquor license for A.B.A.T.E. (American Bikers Advocating Training and Education) of Minnesota for an event at Rockford Township Hall.• Accepted a two-year Minnesota DNR snowmobile safety enforcement grant totaling $10,964, after a brief report from Matt Treichler, chief deputy sheriff.• Adopted a resolution authorizing participation in the Hazard Mitigation Planning Process which will update the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan, as required by FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) every five years to be eligible for federal funds due to a natural disaster, after hearing from Seth Hansen, Wright County emergency management director. The resolution also makes the county eligible to receive hazard mitigation assistance grants when available. • Heard committee and commission reports from Lee Kelly, county administrator, including a report from the Wright County Economic Partnership which asked the county to increase its financial support of the group. Kelly said it was agreed to double the annual contribution to $130,000.• Entered into an agreement with the Cedar Lake Conservation Club regarding placing a CD3 station at Schroeder Park. CD3 (Clean, Drain, Dry, Dispose) cleaning stations are user-operated units placed at boat landings to help retard the spread of aquatic invasive species. •Approved a revision of Wright County’s financial policies, with changes based on recommendations from the county’s auditors and current state and federal rules that the county has to follow.• As part of the consent agenda, approved a rezoning request from Richard Brown for property in Buffalo Township from AG General Agricultural and S-2 Residential-Recreational Shorelands to A/R Agricultural-Residential and S-2 Residential-Recreational Shorelands.• Approved calling for bids for the construction of turn lanes and related improvements at Briarwood Avenue in Monticello, with costs to be shared by the city and county and with the understanding that the county’s share of the cost of the unanticipated project be paid for using “turnback dollars” … money left over from the previous year’s budget.• Approved a bookkeeping procedure allowing certain budget items to carry over from 2019 to 2020.• Heard a variety of reports from various committees and approved their respective minutes.• As part of the consent agenda, approved a precious metal dealership license for Shaphan Kirkpatrick of National Gold Consultants, Monticello.
