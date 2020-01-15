The Wright County Board took action on the following items at its Dec. 31, 2019 meeting. They were compiled by John Holler.
• Heard an update on the ongoing construction of the Tactical Training Center and the need for adjustments to the facility’s entrance as well as other small adjustments and changes to the plans. This discussion came during a report by Commissioner Christine Husom from the Tactical Training Center Committee.
• Heard updates regarding construction of the county’s new Justice Center and Government Center. Alan Wilczek, Facilities Services Director, reported that the Justice Center should be “essentially done” by June 1, with the ability to start accepting occupation throughout July, and to be “up and running” by Aug. 1. The new Wright County Government Center is slated to be completed in the fall of 2021.
• Heard a report coming out of a Committee of the Whole meeting regarding Information Technology (IT). Discussion coming out of that committee meeting included ways in which the county could improve in this area, plus the possible future need to add three positions to the IT department: a security specialist a software portfolio analyst and an office manager.
• Heard a report that the Wright County Jail Release Assistance Program has been successful and will be operating again in 2020. As part of her report from the Personnel and Employee Relations Committee, Commissioner Husom stated that the program, which was initially started in 2018, has resulted in reduced recidivism rates in the jail. This program is collaboration between Wright County Health & Human Services and Wright County Jail/Sheriff’s Department. Presently, a grant covers the cost of a part-time person to run the program.
• As part of the consent agenda, approved a letter of intent with HealthPartners Well@Work Clinic to indicating interest in establishing a HealthPartners clinic at the new Wright County Government Center. Also discussed was a possible dental center, mostly for clients getting medical assistance, and a coffee or sandwich shop at the center.
• Spent some time considering a proposed indoor mural to be placed on a 12’x35’ wall in the lower level of the new justice center. No action was taken, but commissioners indicated that input from knowledgeable members of the public should be sought regarding what exactly should be depicted on the mural.
• Adopted a resolution reappointing Erik Heuring as the county’s agricultural (weed) inspector for 2020.
• Adopted a resolution reappointing Michael Young as the county’s drainage inspector for 2020.
• Approved a temporary liquor license for the Maple Lake Property Owners Association for the upcoming annual ice fishing tournament. The 45th tournament will be held Feb. 1.
• As part of the consent agenda, agreed to work with the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency in its Minnesota City Participation Program to help provide first-time homebuyer loans. Wright County has participated in this program since 2008.
• Appointed Seth Hansen as Central EMS Advisory committee delegate for Wright County, with Steve Berg as alternate, and thanked Brian Nord for his many years of service to the committee.
• Reappointed Dan Bravinder (5th District) and Ken Felger (4th District) to three-year terms on the Planning Commission,
• Reappointed Paul Aarestad (4th District) to a three-year term on the Board of Adjustments
