The Wright County Board took action on the following items at its December 17 meeting. They were compiled by .
• Awarded a contract for the reconstruction and expansion of parts of County Highways 19 and 38 in the Albertville/Otsego area of northeastern Wright County, after hearing a report from Chad Hausmann, assistant city engineer. Specifically, the 2020 highway project impacts the Albertville Premium Outlets mall and seeks to improve egress to and from the popular but sometimes congested shopping area. This project was originally bid out last spring, but the two bids received at that time were rejected as they were perceived to be too high. This perception proved correct. When rebid this time, there were 8 bidders and the lowest bid came in more than $2.7 million less than the lowest bid of only a few months earlier. Mathiowetz Construction Co., Sleepy Eye, gave the low bid for $9,801,755 and was thus awarded the contract. The project is part of the 2020 construction season and is being funded with a combination of county, state, cities of Albertville and Otsego, and joint powers aid, in addition to $4,004,864 in federal funds. Highway 19 is a north-south road that passes by the entrances to the mall, while Highway 38 intersects with Highway 19 at the next crossing just north of the mall entrances.
• Approved a sponsored agency resolution for a project that would connect a pedestrian path from the existing pathway along U.S. Highway 12 to the Dassel-Cokato High School parking lot and to its performing arts center.
• Approved a resolution stating that there is no need for an environmental impact statement for the CSAH 39 four-lane expansion project in Otsego.
• Authorized, as part of the consent agenda, signing a purchase agreement with Braun Property LLC for property in the city of St. Michael, known as the Corner Bar, for a future highway project.
• Authorized Marc Mattice, director of parks and recreation to partner with the Cedar Lake Conservation Club to purchase and install a CD3 Cleaning Station at the boat landing at Schroeder Park. CD3 – which stands for Clean-Drain-Dry-Dispose – will be a solar-powered, waterless, permanent structure which boat owners can use to vacuum, blow and brush away invasive species such as milfoil and zebra mussels attached to their boats. Designated campground funds will be used for the county’s 50 percent share of the cost, which is $32,000. Mattice said that the county manages seven different lake accesses He and the commissioners agreed that this would be a good first step to see how the device works in preventing invasive aquatic plants and animals from spreading through the county’s lakes.
• After hearing a brief report by Alicia O’Hare, water resource specialist with the Wright County Soil and Water Conservation District, voted to designate oversight of Wright County’s aquatic invasion species prevention efforts to the conservation district and delegated to them the responsibility to implement reporting and funding allocation requirements. For 2019, the plan is on file in the Wright Soil and Water Conservation District.
• Authorized the parks and recreation department to apply for three different grants which, if acquired, would benefit three different county parks.
• Discussed various county ditches, with considerable time spent discussing the future of County Ditch 33, located near Monticello. It was stressed that the county has the responsibility of maintaining its ditches and tile, including County Ditch 33 that was created in 1917, and is largely in poor condition. It was suggested that a committee be made up of interested parties to start working on solutions.
• Were formally introduced to John Holler, the county’s new communications specialist. He was introduced by Sue Virgin, assistant county administrator.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.