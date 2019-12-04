In January of this year, one of the first orders of business for the Wright County Board of Commissioners was to alter its standard board meeting schedule, which were scheduled four Tuesdays per month to take care of the day-to-day business of the county. At the start of the year, the board approved a one-year pilot project of cancelling a Tuesday board meeting and replacing it with a workshop format. At the Nov. 19 meeting, the county board approved continuing board workshops once a month for 2020.
Commissioner Charlie Borrell said that the primary advantage of the workshop format is that it allows for a lot more back-and-forth discussion of an array of issues that isn’t usually the case in a tightly-timed board agenda.
“One of the main benefits of the workshops is that we can get a lot more in depth on topics than we can in the usual board meeting setting,” Borrell said. “We don’t want board meetings to be three or four hours long. That’s why we have the committee structure that we do.”
The workshop schedule typically covers several different topics. For example, at the Nov. 12 workshop meeting, aside from the five commissioners in attendance, there were 11 county employees and six presenters there to discuss specific topics. At that workshop meeting, items discussed included the contracts for the agricultural and drainage inspectors, a proposed tax abatement request from the City of Otsego, a paving project at the county fairgrounds, the future of the county’s economic development partnership and the county’s lobbying efforts for the 2020 state legislative session.
Borrell said that the value of the workshops is to familiarize the board members with the background on issues and get all of them up to speed, as opposed to most committees – where only one or two commissioners sit in on those meetings.
He added that sometimes the informal nature of the workshops and the lack of streaming video of the meetings, which are at times held off-site of the Government Center or in a conference room not equipped with recording equipment, can make some participants more responsive to expressing their opinions.
“The cameras in the board room can be a little intimidating at times and some people may not speak as freely or share an idea when they know the meeting is being recorded than they might in a setting like we have at the workshops,” Borrell said. “It allows us to have a lot more dialogue on topics and get questions or concerns out that we can look into before it comes to a board meeting for a vote.”
The board approved scheduling workshops for once a month during the 2020 calendar. No specific dates were set and will be approved when the date of workshop gets closer and certain dates become more of an attractive option that other potential dates.
