The COVID-19 outbreak that began in Wuhan, China in December has been declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
There have been more than 47,000 cases including more than 1,300 deaths to date worldwide. The virus continues to spread beyond China and is now present in more than 25 countries. These numbers are expected to continue to rise. In the U.S., 15 cases have been confirmed in six states; there are no confirmed cases in Minnesota.
While this situation is concerning, the latest information still suggests that the immediate health risk to the public remains low. Wright County Public Health takes any new infectious disease seriously and is actively monitoring the situation via planning meetings with state and national health departments. We are coordinating our response efforts with health care partners, elected officials, and first responders.
Minnesota has a strong and robust public health system in place that includes hospitals, clinics and local public health. Wright County Public Health works with federal, state and local health agencies and our medical partners to quickly and effectively respond to any infectious disease that may be identified in our area. Based on current information, there are no recommendations to cancel events or activities due to COVID-19 concerns. People who recently traveled to China who do not have symptoms do not need to stay home from school, work or other public places.
As the COVID-19 situation unfolds, it is important to remember that influenza remains a bigger concern in Minnesota – 1,951 hospitalizations and 48 deaths have occurred already this season. If you haven’t gotten a flu shot yet, it is not too late. It’s important that everyone follow standard prevention practices to reduce the spread of all viruses including influenza and the COVID-19:
•Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
•Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve – not in your hands •Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
•Avoid close contact with people who are sick
•Stay home from school, work and activities if you are ill
•Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
This is a rapidly evolving situation and we are preparing for a marathon, not a sprint. We will continue to provide updates and guidance to our partners and the community on an ongoing basis. If you are interested in learning more we recommend you check out the Minnesota Department of Health for the latest information.
