Minnesota has seen a significant increase in access to stroke care, and 92% of Minnesotans now live within a 30-minute drive of a designated Stroke System Hospital. Stroke is the sixth leading cause of death and one of the leading causes of disability in Minnesota, and outcomes improve for victims when they can get to the hospital for treatment as soon as possible.

Minnesotans can find a hospital designated for stroke care at Minnesota Stroke System Designated Hospitals. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) designates facilities as Acute Stroke Ready Hospitals, Primary Stroke Centers, and Comprehensive Stroke Centers. A recent update of the Stroke Drive Time Map found that Minnesota has come a long way during the last 10 years. In 2012, only 60% of Minnesota’s population lived within 30 minutes of a designated stroke center. This progress means more than 1.7 million additional Minnesotans now have better access to emergency stroke care.

