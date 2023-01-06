Recent significant snow events are impacting winter recreation access in state parks and trails in northern Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Heavy, wet snowfall last week made many roads and trails impassable and cut power to several state parks. Additional snow and bitter cold temperatures this week further impacted conditions at some state parks and trails across Minnesota. 

“We’re working hard to dig out from all the winter weather,” said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division. “While we still encourage folks to get outdoors and enjoy the peace and beauty of a Minnesota winter, right now we also want visitors to know that some of our state parks and trails have limited access. In some cases, we’re outright asking people not to use certain trails because of downed trees and branches that still need to be removed before trails can be used safely. Information about current conditions is on our website.”

