Adopt-a-Road participants volunteer for Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge and work hard to clean roadsides that border and bisect refuge land. This fall, during the months of September, October and November, 25 individuals volunteered their time and cleaned approximately 24 miles of refuge roads! Sherburne Refuge would like to recognize all of the Adopt-a-Road volunteers for their commitment, hard work and willingness to help keep the refuge pristine.
The refuge would like to thank Ace Solid Waste for donating a dumpster for this effort! Throughout these three months, roadside litter filled an eight-yard dumpster. In total, over 50 bags of trash were collected, not including the larger items that can’t fit in a bag. Plastic bottles and aluminum cans were the most common trash item along with vehicle tires.
The Adopt-a-Road program is vital to the maintenance of the refuge, making it a better place for wildlife and people alike. Adopt-a-Road is not only a clean-up operation; it works to educate both our visitors and volunteers about the responsibility of land stewardship. Each time a volunteer is spotted walking down a roadside, we are reminded of our shared responsibility to care for the land and the effort that is required to preserve our refuge. The fact that Adopt-a-Road volunteers not only share this sense of responsibility, but take action to make it better, is what makes them so special, valued and appreciated.
Interested in adopting a section of road, either as an individual or an organization? Reach out to Jade Pederson at jade_pederson@fws.gov to be added to the contact list for next spring and/or fall.
