Adopt-a-Road participants volunteer for Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge and work hard to clean roadsides that border and bisect refuge land. This fall, during the months of September, October and November, 25 individuals volunteered their time and cleaned approximately 24 miles of refuge roads! Sherburne Refuge would like to recognize all of the Adopt-a-Road volunteers for their commitment, hard work and willingness to help keep the refuge pristine.

The refuge would like to thank Ace Solid Waste for donating a dumpster for this effort! Throughout these three months, roadside litter filled an eight-yard dumpster. In total, over 50 bags of trash were collected, not including the larger items that can’t fit in a bag. Plastic bottles and aluminum cans were the most common trash item along with vehicle tires.

