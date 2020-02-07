The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 21 approved its 2020-2024 plan to address aquatic invasive species, or AIS.
The fight against AIS began in earnest in 2015.
A county AIS task force reviewed the 2015-19 Sherburne County AIS Prevention Plan and advised the Soil and Water Conservation District on activities for the new five-year plan.
Francine Larson and Dan Cibulka of the Sherburne Water and Soil Conservation District gave a report to commissioners in a Dec. 17 work session on what has been done to date and what’s ahead.
The new plan continues many of the same programs as the previous plan and utilizes the same budget, according to information in the board packet.
There will be additional focus on teenage student education and volunteer activities to promote AIS awareness and reduce the transport of plants and animals, the Request for Board Action stated.
In 2014 the Minnesota Legislature recognized that success in AIS efforts would require the combination of local, state, and federal agencies. As such, on May 20, 2014, the Minnesota Legislature leveraged local energy by creating the AIS prevention fund.
This fund distributes $10 million annually at the county level. The proceeds must solely be used to limit the spread of aquatic invasive species at all access sites in the county.
The guidelines set by the county may include, providing site-level management, countywide awareness, and other procedures necessary to achieve compliance.
The amount of funding each county receives is based on a formula using the number of public accesses and the number of boat trailer parking spaces. Thus, this funding amount may change annually as changes occur to public accesses statewide. Since the passing of the AIS Prevention Fund, Sherburne County has received in excess of $68,000 each year.
AIS cause economic problems, environmental harm and/or threats to human health. They also may threaten natural resources, according to county documents. Some examples of AIS include curly-leaf pondweed, starry stonewort, Eurasian water milfoil, purple loosestrife, and rusty crayfish.
The spread of these species has led to habitat alteration, ecosystem degradation, and a loss of bio-diversity due to intensified competition for resources. AIS typically have little-to-no natural predators in their new environment, reproduce very quickly, and are more aggressive than native species.
Along with negatively affecting aquatic wildlife, AIS impede recreational opportunities and disrupt industrial use of public waters. Additionally, economic loss may occur through reduced waterfront property values or a decrease in tourism to infected waterbodies.
Although great efforts are being made to eliminate AIS from a water body, history shows that it is nearly impossible to fully remove a population; often managing an existing population is the only solution. As a result, it is illegal to possess, transport, and/or introduce any aquatic plants or animals within Minnesota that are designated as “prohibited and regulated” invasive species by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
It is generally recognized that the most effective strategy against invasive species is to prevent their introduction and establishment. Preventative measures typically offer the most cost-effective means to minimize or eliminate environmental, societal, and economic impacts.
Prevention here relies on a diverse set of tools and methods, including inspections (with enforcement), outreach, best management practices, and monitoring.
Management of existing aquatic species and natural areas surrounding local water resources is another way to decrease susceptibility to invasion by invasive species (e.g. maximizing diversity and reducing disturbance) and may also constitute an element of prevention.
Management should focus on maintaining resilient systems that can act to slow the establishment, spread, and dominance of invasive species. Management of existing AIS, though a reactive measure, can reduce the potential of spread to nearby waterbodies and thus is considered a form of prevention as well.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources lists waterbodies holding AIS as being “infested.”
Roughly 800 Minnesota lakes are known to contain curly-leaf pondweed. Curly-leaf pondweed has been documented in 22 of Sherburne County’s 59 named lakes and is likely occurring in additional smaller lake.
