Elk River parent, Sue Schmieg, received the Unsung Hero Award, as a part of February’s National Parent Recognition Month. The Award was presented by Minnesota Communities Caring for Children on February 27, 2020 at Lake Harriet United Methodist Church in Minneapolis. The parent recognition event celebrates the great contributions parents make to communities and gives the opportunity to recognize them as Unsung Heroes who build on the strengths of families and prevent child abuse and neglect. Other recipients were from across the state including Virginia, Mankato, Park Rapids, Rochester and the metro area. Schmieg was nominated by Sherburne County’s STIR Committee and BRIDGES Children’s Mental Health Collaborative.
Schmieg was nominated as a committed parent and community member who strives to make a difference in the lives of youth with mental health issues and the parents and caregivers that love and support them. She serves as Parent Facilitator for the monthly BRIDGES Parent Support Group, which provides support and guidance to caregivers of children with mental health issues.
Schmieg created and oversees a private Facebook support group for parents and caregivers with mental health issues. She has worked tirelessly to develop and improve resources for the caregivers that face the daunting challenges of raising youth with special needs. Schmieg has brought understanding, support and advocacy to countless families across Sherburne County, whose paths are a bit less bumpy because of the trailblazing she has done on their behalf.
Schmieg participates on Sherburne County’s BRIDGES Children’s Mental Health Collaborative, as well as the BRIDGES Education Committee. The BRIDGES mission is Bringing Resources, Information, Direction and Guidance to Everyone in Sherburne County.
The Sherburne County STIR committee (Stronger Together, Inspiring Resilience) is a coalition of community members that meets monthly to increase understanding of the impact of childhood trauma and build resilience in children, adults and families. Participants of STIR include school personnel from three local districts, area churches, mental health providers, community members, youth-focused entities, child and family advocacy agencies, law enforcement and representatives from Health and Human Services and Community Corrections.
For more information on the Parent Support Group, private Facebook page or BRIDGES or to become involved with STIR, contact .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.