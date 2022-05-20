Signs of spring are everywhere, and with it comes an irresistible urge to be outside. This urge is often called spring fever and it hits everyone a little differently. Whether you are a novice or experienced gardener, chances are you feel a surge of energy and the desire to get your hands dirty.
If you are one of those who feels the onset of spring fever, give in to the urge and enjoy it!
Even though it might be a bit too early to plant most annuals or nursery grown perennials, there are plenty of things that can be done to get a head-start on the growing season. If your lawn is not too wet or soft, now is a good time to have your lawn aerated, and any leaves remaining on your lawn from the fall can be gathered up and disposed of. Aeration helps ensure that water and air are readily available to the roots.
You can also start cutting back the tops of perennial flowers and removing any dead or broken branches in roses and other shrubs. Removal of dead leaves and other garden debris near the base of the plants can be performed as long as there is no chance of the temperatures dipping into the low 30s. To help ensure the emerging plants are not nipped by cold nighttime temperatures, you can place a layer of compost or mulch over the base of the plant to help protect those tender shoots in the coming weeks until the last chance of frost has passed. According to Farmers Almanac, for the Buffalo, Minnesota, area, the typical last spring frost date falls around May 4, but since temperatures will fluctuate each year, it is best to keep an eye on the nighttime temperatures in your area until the end of May.
Additional gardening tasks that can be accomplished are to fill your containers with clean potting soil and to remove any garden debris and roots left over from last year’s floral displays. Think about how you would like to design your new arrangements. Attractive container arrangements can be achieved by utilizing tall plants for vertical lines; larger, brightly colored flowers for focal points; and incorporating complementary flower and foliage colors as well as vining plants that will cascade over the edge of the container.
Probably one of the most enjoyable tasks of gardening is planting a wide range of annuals and new perennials to complement your existing landscaping. This year the Wright County Master Gardener program will be hosting its first ever plant sale on Saturday, June 4, from 9:00 to 12:00, at the
Wright County Extension Office located at 3500 Braddock Avenue Northeast in Buffalo. A wide variety of shade and sun perennials, vegetable seedlings, and trees and shrubs will be available for purchase at very reasonable prices. The proceeds will be used to help support the various programs sponsored by the WCMG program, including the Buffalo Fishing Klinic for Kids, Environmental
Education Days in Maple Lake, and the garden at the Wright County Fairgrounds in Howard Lake.
Now that you are all set to plant, be mindful that some flowers and vegetables do not thrive and could actually be damaged if planted or placed outside too early. Petunias, begonias, coleus, impatiens and other warm-season plants should not be planted until after May 20. If you simply cannot resist the urge to plant, cool-season flowers and vegetables, such as snapdragons, allysum,
peas, broccoli, cauliflower, and potatoes may be planted in early May. In the meantime, enjoy the rich emerald greens that only Mother Nature can create!
