by Larry Windom
MONTICELLO Times
On the highway between Buffalo and Rockford, there are two miles of spaced, white dots painted in the middle of the road, making that short stretch of Highway 55 fairly unique among roads in the state.
Technically, they aren’t dots. They are oblong … twice as wide as they are tall … each appearing 23 feet apart in the center of each lane of the dark pavement. But they appear to be more circular when casually observed by drivers zipping down the road at highway speeds.
Apparently, they also remind some of the white dots on the old Pacman arcade game, the evidence being that a few years back, one or more nocturnal artists armed with yellow paint added quite a good rendition of a Pacman figure gulping up one of the white dots. The good-natured vandalism brought about a short burst of attention in the news and on social media until, eventually, the yellow Pacman figure faded away, worn down by the countless tires traveling to and fro on a daily basis.
But the white circles stubbornly remain, still serving as one small tool used to help accomplish a goal that, truthfully, may never be reached … preventing all vehicle crashes and deaths on Wright County roads.
This is the lofty goal of an organization called Safe Communities of Wright County, a grassroots group that originated around a kitchen table in Monticello back in 1997. Alarmed by the number of vehicle accidents and fatalities, especially by young drivers, a pledge to do something about it has gradually grown into a collaborative movement that, twenty-plus years later, can promote the fact that real progress has been made. In the future, the group vows, progress will continue to be made.
“Our goal is simply to reduce traffic crashes on our roads, and the resulting serious injuries and fatalities associated with these crashes,” states Susan Robinson, executive director of the organization. It is a goal that will only be accomplished via a multi-pronged approach by a coalition of multiple organizations, she added.
For starters, she and her colleagues do not use the word “accident.”
“Crashes are not accidents. Most are preventable,” she underlined, with the possible exception of the rare medical crisis that could result in a mishap. “Keep your eyes on the road, keep your hands on the wheel, keep your mind on driving.”
Operating a vehicle demands cognitive skills, which negates “daydreaming and thinking about what you are going to do and what just happened,” she stresses, adding that anything a driver does short of paying complete attention to the task at hand, such as texting or talking on the phone, fiddling with the radio, even talking to fellow occupants of the vehicle, interferes with a driver’s single purpose, which to get from one point to another without incident.
Safe Communities of Wright County (SCWC) is an official 501c3 nonprofit with a 15-member board of directors. Importantly, this board is made up of key individuals who represent entities that can have a direct impact on this issue. They include representatives from law enforcement agencies, including the Wright County Sheriff’s Department, city police departments, and the State Highway Patrol. There are reps from local health agencies, including Allina Health and CentraCare of Buffalo and Monticello, respectively. Other members represent school districts, the county highway department, businesses and community leaders. Robinson, who lives in Rockford, has been its paid part-time executive director only since last May, replacing Pat Hackman, who served as director for most of the years that the organization has been operating and deserves much of the credit for its growth and accomplishments.
When SCWC started in 1997, it was one of the first such organizations to be established in the state. Since then, other groups have been started, but they often still look to Wright County for direction, claims Robinson.
In 1997, there were 20 road fatalities in the county, a figure that, unfortunately, was not an aberration. The people who originally got together to discuss the issue must have realized that the number of crashes and accompanying deaths would likely increase. After all, Wright County was and continues to be a rapidly growing county in population, in business and in miles of roads. What’s more, the county is located next to a major metropolitan area, with its three major east-west highways filled with daily commuters who turn off onto county roads filled with drivers who are used to a slower-paced rural traffic pattern.
But, fast-forward to the present, and the opposite has happened. Crashes are down. Deaths are down. There were four highway deaths in 2019. There were only four in 2018. (2020 is not starting well, with one death already.) Over the past several years, the vehicle crash rate has dropped more than 40 percent and the rate of fatality crashes has declined more than 65 percent.
Many factors probably have contributed to this turn around: safer vehicles, more law enforcement vehicles on the road, tougher DUI laws, mandatory seatbelt and child restraint laws, etc. However, Robinson and the SCWC, through their safety education and crash prevention programs, feel that they can lay claim to some of the credit.
Presently, the group lists eight specific projects, all aimed at training and educating the driving public. Sights are especially set on young, inexperienced teen drivers, on elderly drivers who perhaps need a refresher, and on those who are inebriated.
Historically, beginning drivers account for more than their fair share of crashes and deaths. Main causes of teenage crashes are distracted driving, failure to yield at intersections, excessive speed and impaired driving. Distracted driving has received considerable attention as of late and efforts to prevent it include new laws prohibiting hand-held cell phone use while driving, but Robinson stresses that distractions also include adjusting the radio, adjusting seats and steering wheels while on the move, eating, smoking, putting on makeup, even talking with passengers.
Failure to yield or to come to a complete stop at an intersection are chief causes of “T-bone” crashes, which have a high percentage of serious injury or death. Speeding and related tailgating diminish a driver’s reaction time and increase chances of serious injury or death. Impaired driving, she stresses, obviously includes use of alcohol or drugs, but also includes fatigue and allowing the mind to wander.
Although studies show that 88 percent of teens regularly use seat belts, that’s not enough, says Robinson.
These lessons are pounded home in a Parent/Teen Driving Education course presented in cooperation with local drivers education programs in all of the county’s school districts except Monticello (where the program has been privatized). This is an optional 1½ hour course, led by long-time Maple Lake volunteer Joel Torkelson, in which law enforcement officers and emergency medical service professionals share their experiences, highlighted by visits from family members who have actually lost a loved one in a crash. Teens are especially reminded of the unique laws for those holding provisional licenses. Also key: parents are asked to attend as well. “Parents are the number one influence in a teen’s driving behavior,” says Robinson.
Annually, about 1000 students take this course.
Another traffic safety education course is the Wright ROAD and Wright ROAD 4 Teens program held in partnership with the Wright County Attorneys and Sheriffs Departments for persons who have received minor traffic citations. ROAD stands for Review Of Acceptable Driving and may be offered by judges who feel a little re-education might improve driving behavior. More than 200 people took this course last year.
Back in school, SCWC also conducts occasional mock crash events at area schools, usually in May. Coordinating with law enforcement, hospitals, ambulance services and fire departments, an effort is made to simulate a realistic accident scene. “We produce a story. Students and emergency personnel act it out,” says Robinson. “It is designed to educate students that this could be reality.” This May, mock crash events will take place at the Maple Lake and Dassel-Cokato schools.
In connection with the mock crashes, SCWC also owns an authentic crashed car that is displayed as an educational tool at schools.
SCWC was also one of the first groups to organize a Sober Cab program. Started 15 years ago, the program has annually seen between 2,000 and 2,500 inebriated participants use it to get home from a drinking establishment. Area bars participate by giving a card to customers who request a sober ride home. This card is turned in to cab drivers from A+ Taxi, Monticello, or Christie Cab, Clearwater, for a discounted trip. Donations from Wright County United Way and two beer distributors (Bernick’s Beverage, Waite Park, and Dahlheimer Beverage, Monticello) help make up the difference. About 10 local drinking establishments participate.
Through a couple of other free programs, presentations are geared towards the participants. SCWC helps older drivers through its Car Fit presentations offered through AAA. Special attention is given to the newer amenities now offered in vehicles … how to adjust seats and seat belts, how to use the head rest, how to move the mirrors, etc. Business and employee groups can also ask for a presentation. Robinson said an educational program was recently held for employees from the Wright County Human Services Department, at which tips included reminders to get enough sleep and exercise.
The Distance Dot project, mentioned at the onset of this article, was one of the first initiatives from this group and remains one of its most visible projects. In an effort to train drivers to maintain safe distances from vehicles in front of them, these white spots were placed in a two-mile stretch of Highway 55 just east of Buffalo. Wright County was one of the few places in the country to pilot his experimental project. Robinson said simple signs at the beginning of each lane help to explain how to judge proper driving distance to prevent tailgating and, hopefully, result in fewer rear-end collisions.
Highway 55 from Medina to Annandale is one of three corridors in Minnesota selected as part of a Toward Zero Deaths project to reduce crashes and increase safety.
Meeting monthly, the organization not only looks at the major highways, but at all roads in the county. Several times a year, a fatality review committee joins heads to dissect every fatal crash. They discuss each crash’s causes in relationship to “the four Es” … enforcement, emergency medical response, road engineering and education, What could have prevented the crash. What can be done to prevent it from happening again? How could emergency responses have been improved?
“All these entities come together to discuss it,” notes Robinson, “and we are all on the same mission.”
Robinson says the group would like to see more public involvement at meetings and at events. Although by-laws dictate a 15-member board, Robinson said all citizens are welcome to attend meetings, and to offer input and advice. She can be contacted at 763-241-9888. Much of the organization’s budget is paid by state grants and donations, but business and individual donations are also accepted.
Preliminary statistics indicate that there were 364 traffic fatalities in the state in 2019. Besides the obvious human toll and the emotional anguish of families and friends, there is an economic impact as well. Robinson said it is estimated that these deaths have a $1.8 billion economic impact annually, with an estimated 70 percent of this figure passed on to the general public via increased taxes, insurance and other expenses.
“This has a huge impact economically. It’s not just loss of life,” she said, adding, “We have been becoming complacent in our driving. People have got to slow down, buckle up, don’t be impaired. Just drive! We want people to get to their destination safely every time they drive.”
