The Otsego driver of a tanker truck that parted a sea of protesters on May 31 in Minneapolis now faces multiple charges.
Bogdan Vechirko, was charged Thursday, Oct. 22, with a felony count of threats of violence and a gross misdemeanor count of criminal vehicular operation.
The 35-year-year-old Otsego man was originally booked into the Hennepin County jail on May 31 by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, charged with assault. He was released after an initial investigation determined he did not intend to hurt anyone, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington stated.
Harrington said at the time the driver may not have realized that I-35W and other interstates had been closed, and likely “saw the crowd and he panicked.”
Since that time, the state has conducted numerous interviews and reviewed traffic cameras along Vechirko’s route to the 35W Bridge.
State investigators also watched a number of cell phone videos, all of which showed protesters screaming and running in a panic from the truck. The videos of the horrifying scene also showed multiple cars, trucks and other vehicles stopped in the northbound lanes and drivers heading the wrong direction on entrance ramps throughout Vechirko’s drive to the bridge.
The investigation also re-enacted the horrifying scene looking at it from the driver’s perspective.
Investigators used a similar semi-truck to reconstruct Verchirko’s drive, according to a KSTP news report. The re-enactment reportedly showed that Verchirko’s line of sight from his cab would have provided him ample time to see the protestors and stop his truck, the charges state.
Peaceful protesters were on the bridge at the time calling for justice in the death of George Floyd, whose disturbing apprehension by Minneapolis Police was captured on video touching off unrest in Minneapolis, St. Paul, around the country and the world.
Newspaper and television media on Sunday captured chilling video and images of Vechirko’s truck as it barreled down on the crowd as he laid on the horn. The driver, described by his Otsego neighbors as a nice guy who is always willing to help, told authorities he slammed on the brakes when he saw a woman on a bike fall.
As the rig came to a stop, protesters swarmed the truck and eventually removed the Otsego man from the cab of his truck. Some chose to rough him up, while others came to his aid.
Vechirko was apprehended by authorities there on the scene and taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released back to the authorities. He was jailed without bail on suspicion of assault on Sunday.
The driver’s employer, North Canton Ohio-based Kenan Advantage Group, released a statement that read: “Our hearts go out to all those who are grieving the events of this past week. We have been informed of an incident involving one of our independent contractors in Minneapolis, Minnesota during recent protests. Our first and foremost concern is for the safety and security of the public, our employees and our customers.
“We will be cooperating fully with the investigating authorities in the days ahead. It would be inappropriate to comment at this time until we have additional facts as the investigation is in its early stages. We will comment further once we have more information.”
Vechirko is expected to make a court appearance on Nov. 10.
