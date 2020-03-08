Wright County has over 1300 farms and ranks in the top ten in Minnesota in the following categories according to the 2017 Census of Agriculture: horses (#1); fruits, nuts and berries; poultry and eggs; and nursery, greenhouses and sod. Of all Wright County farms, an overwhelming 97 percent are family farms. Wright County has many outstanding farm families who make very positive contributions to the economic and cultural environment of the county while receiving little or no recognition.
The University of Minnesota Extension annually recognizes farm families throughout the state and each county is invited to select a farm family to represent their county. The University of Minnesota Extension -- Wright County is seeking nominations for Wright County Farm Family of the Year. The family selected will receive county recognition at the Wright County Fair, as well as state-wide recognition at FarmFest 2020 near Redwood Falls, MN, in early August.
Nominees should be actively involved in agriculture with one or more agricultural enterprises or have made significant short-term progress and/or innovative contributions with their agricultural endeavors. All types and sizes of farms will be considered for the award.
In addition to demonstrating a commitment to enhancing and supporting the fields of agriculture and production, nominees should also be involved in their communities and related organizations.
To nominate a family to be Wright County Farm Family of 2020, call Adam Austing at University of Minnesota Extension, Wright County at 763-682-7381 or send an e-mail to aausting@umn.edu to obtain a nomination form. All nominations must be received by April 5th and a family will be selected by April 24th , 2020. To see a list of previously selected families in Wright Co, go to: http://mnfarmfamilies.cfans.umn.edu/county/wright/
