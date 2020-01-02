For those who have made New Year’s resolutions to lose weight or exercise more, beginning this weekend, they can enjoy outdoor activities at Ney Regional Park in Maple Lake.
The Wright County Parks & Recreation Department announced that starting Saturday, Jan. 4 and continuing through mid-March, Parks & Rec staff will be opening Ney Park on weekends for those wanting to cross country ski and snowshoe.
On Saturdays and Sundays throughout the winter, Ney Park will be open from noon to 4 p.m. for those who want to rent cross country skis or snowshoes to use in the park. The fee for the rental is $5. For those who have cross country skis or snowshoes of their own, there is no charge. The cross country trails are groomed often to make the skiing experience easier for skiers of any skill level.
The West Unit of Ney Park has 4.3 miles of groomed trails and the East Unit of the park has 5.3 miles of groomed trails.
For more information about Parks & Recreation programs that will taking place during the winter months, click on the following link:
