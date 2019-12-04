Today, the Minnesota Environmental Quality Board (EQB) is releasing the 2019 Minnesota State Agency Pollinator Report.
“The 2019 report builds on our previous work and is a significant step forward. It not only includes goals and recommendations, but also provides an evaluation and a “scorecard” of progress on protecting Minnesota’s pollinator populations,” according to Will Seuffert, director of the EQB.
According to the report, several pollinator species are still in trouble and many more are at risk. While Minnesotans continue to invest in habitat restoration on public and private lands, more needs to be done to stem habitat loss. More pollinator habitat can be created across all lands, including on private residential properties and unproductive agricultural acres.
The report also encourages Minnesotans to follow an integrated pest management (IPM) approach to reduce the harm to pollinators caused by pesticides. More research on IPM strategies is necessary to expand the range of options gardeners and farmers can use to reduce pests, pesticide use, and harm to Minnesota pollinators.
“We know that Minnesotans care deeply about pollinators – they are working together to take action by passing community pollinator resolutions, collecting data for scientists, and signing on to pollinator pledges. We hope that this report inspires all Minnesotans to step up their efforts to protect these important insects,” according to Faith Krogstad, engagement coordinator at the EQB.
If you have any questions about this report, please contact either Will Seuffert at 651-757-2766 or Faith Krogstad 651-757-2086.
Learn more about EQB’s work on pollinators at: https://www.eqb.state.mn.us/content/pollinators
