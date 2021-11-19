According to the Minn. Department of Natural Resources hunting incident summary there have been no hunting related fatalities since 2018. Although there were eleven incidents reported in 2020 and twelve incidents reported in 2019. But there actually was a fatality in 2020 that hasn’t made the record.
According to an article in the New York Post, on November 25, 2020, A Bemidji man was hunting deer near the Red Lake Reservation in Nebish Township when he was fatally shot by a man from Redby, Minnesota.
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report from the FBI and the Red Lake Tribal Police at around 7:16 p.m. that day saying that they were investigating a hunting-related incident. The two men were not hunting together and the victim was not wearing typical blaze orange or other high-visibility clothing.
Looking further at the DNR’s summary report - that dates back to 1947 - there appears to be no correlation between hunting license numbers and the number of incidents/fatalities. Of the 73 years of data, there are only seven years that did not have a fatality.
1961 was the highest year with an astounding 29 deaths. That year there were 29 incidents reported as well - but they were all fatal. There were no license numbers recorded for 1961 but the average for that era looked to be under 200,000.
License sales today are almost 900,000 and have been since the mid-2000’s. They took a giant leap in 2006 to over 700,000. 2005 and prior were under 500,000 and that goes back to the early 1980’s.
1969 reported the most incidents at 140, of those 18 were fatal. The stretch from 1961 - 1969 is the deadliest on record and showed 948 total incidents of which 136 were fatal for those nine years alone. The other 62 years of data showed a total of 220 fatalities. The sixties were not good for deer hunters.
As of semi recent history, 1989 had 77 incidents and 9 deaths. 1986 had nine incidents and nine deaths. The last 30 years of data from 1990 to the present averages out to two fatalities per year. Only four of those years recorded no fatalities.
In some cases, firearms injuries are self-inflicted during falls or other accidents. In other cases, one person accidentally shoots another, because of accidental discharge, or they are in close proximity to the other people they are hunting with.
Now not all incidents are firearm related, to this day the most common way to get hurt deer hunting is to fall - while either getting in or out of the deer stand, or simply falling out of an elevated stand.
Using a tree stand also helps keep the bullet that is fired from traveling through the woods and hitting an unintended target. Most shots from a tree stand are angled downward so the bullet goes into the ground, versus a ground shot that can travel well beyond the intended target.
DNR officials remind all hunters to stay refreshed of the basic rules of firearms safety and to remind everyone they hunt with as well. Here are some tips from the DNR:
• Treat every firearm as if it’s loaded - never assume a firearm is unloaded.
• Always control the muzzle - keep your muzzle pointed in a safe direction.
• Be sure of the target and what’s beyond it - you are responsible for knowing what’s beyond your target
• Never put your finger on the trigger until you are ready to shoot - keep it outside, on the trigger guard.
According to the DNR website - all hunters and trappers in the field during the open firearms/muzzleloader deer seasons must display blaze orange or blaze pink on the visible portion of the person’s cap and outer clothing above the waist, excluding sleeves and gloves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.