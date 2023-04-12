To combat the tobacco industry’s use of marketing tactics like celebrity endorsements and the use of flavors that appeal to youth, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has launched “Hey Norm,” a creative, relatable marketing campaign intended to engage teens about the issue of vaping.  

According to the 2022 Minnesota Student Survey, about 14% of Minnesota’s 11th grade students and more than 2% of middle school students use e-cigarettes. This e-cigarette use exposes these students to the harmful effects of commercial tobacco and the potential for a life-long nicotine habit.

