OGILVIE, Minn. - In January 2021, Dustin Tinklenberg was accused of walking into Fat Jack’s Caberet in Bock and sinking a hatchet into the bar after an argument with an employee.

Now that same hatchet may have been used to murder a 93-year-old woman a few miles east of the Mille Lacs/Kanabec County line in Ogilvie.

