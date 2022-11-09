Financial Scam

IOctober is Cybersecurity Awareness Month. The IRS and the Security Summit partners warn everyone to be on the lookout for scams and schemes that could put sensitive tax data at risk, especially IRS-themed texting scams aimed at stealing personal and financial information.

So far in 2022, the IRS has identified and reported thousands of fraudulent domains tied to multiple text scams, known as smishing, targeting taxpayers. Recently, IRS-themed smishing has increased significantly.

Load comments