The goal of establishing a non-profit dental clinic at the new Wright County government center took another step forward this week when the Board of Wright County Commissioners agreed to ask the Minnesota State Legislature to help with funding.
On Tuesday, Feb. 18, commissioners unanimously passed a resolution that asks the state for $2 million in bonding infrastructure dollars to be used in building the proposed new clinic within the government center that is currently under construction. The government center is due to be completed in the summer of 2021 on Braddock Ave NE, in Buffalo.
The resolution will now be forwarded to the members of the State Legislature representing Wright County, as well as the governor, the commissioner of the Minnesota Management and Budget, the chairs and ranking minority members of the Senate Capital Investment Committee, and the House Capital Investment Division.
In introducing the resolution to commissioners, Sarah Grosshuesch, who is the Wright County Public Health Director, said the dollars would help construct a 6,200 square foot clinic to be used by the thousands of people in the area who receive health insurance through Medical Assistance.
The resolution states that there are approximately 14,000 low-income Wright County residents, as well as 55,000 additional residents in neighboring counties who receive Medical Assistance and would qualify to use such a facility. The resolution also notes that the county’s dental health system does not have the capacity to adequately serve low income patients, due in part to low reimbursement rates, lack of available providers, and sporadic availability of non-profit services.
Grosshuesch pointed to a 2018 community health survey which found that 24 percent of respondents had delayed or not received dental care, with affordability and/or insurance coverage cited as key contributing factors.
In discussing the proposed resolution, Commissioner Charles Borrell stressed that the clinic will serve patrons from beyond the county’s borders. “This is going to be a regional thing,” he said. “People right now, say, in Meeker County may be trying to go all the way down to the metro area to try to get care, you know they’re going to go here instead. It’s going to take some of the load off of the clinics that do it.” He suggested stressing the impact on surrounding counties in an attempt to garner more support at the Capitol.
“We are getting authors in both the House and the Senate, so hopefully we are going to be able to move this forward and get part of the bonding,” Commissioner Christine Husom said, adding, “I think it’s startling that 1,800 people visited the emergency room because of dental issues. The cost an emergency room visit is quite high. It’s way cheaper to go to a dental clinic.”
Commissioner Michael Potter added, “Another point is that without proper dental care, the incidence of stroke, heart attack and other diseases go up quite a bit, so this is more than just making your teeth look pretty.”
As for the likelihood of state aid, Potter went on to comment, “The dollar amount we’re looking for from the state is not a budget buster by any stretch. They should be able to squeeze this in, what with a $1.3 billion surplus. It’s just a matter of who carries it and how hard they fight for it.”
In January, Wright County commissioners and several department employees met with three state legislators to discuss various issues of local importance, including the need for this clinic.
The proposal would place the clinic in the new government center, which is deliberately being built with extra, unused space to accommodate potential future expansion. There is space on the ground floor of the building that would house this hypothetical clinic.
The county would be involved only in providing space. Community Dental Care would run the facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.