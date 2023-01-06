Faith in Action’s second annual Christmas Blessing Bags delivered Christmas cheer to dozens of the organization’s clients, including an elderly homebound couple, a little boy and his mom who fled an abusive relationship earlier this year and a disabled client whose mother died this year. 

“The best part is, this is an unexpected blessing and they are SO happy to have company and know they are LOVED by their community,” said Maureen Baty, the executive director of Faith in Action. “For many, we were their Christmas company and they invited us in to talk. After visiting, we were able to share a special time together praying and wishing them a Merry Christmas! It was such a joy to bring some Christmas cheer to these wonderful folks!” 

