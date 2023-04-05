Great River Faith in Action celebrated 20 years of service to the community in Wright and Sherburne counties at its annual gala March 25 at Rockwoods in Otsego.
The theme of the night was “Great is Thy Faithfulness.”
“We are so grateful and thankful for that,” said Maureen Baty, executive director of the nonprofit ministry that serves people who are elderly and disabled.
Faith in Action highlights from 2022 include 2,265 miles driven by volunteers, 84 new clients, 2,584 hours volunteered by groups, and 60 local families who were given new furniture as they rebuild their lives.
Baty read from a stack of handwritten and stapled-together thank you notes from one of their clients who wrote to express her thankfulness. She told Baty she counts on the volunteers.
“I do not know what I would have done in the last three or more years of my life,” the client wrote. “Being a senior, so sick, the surgeries and all the trials myself that I have, you just show up. You are like the Energizer Bunny. You just keep going and going and going seamlessly and tirelessly, which I know is not true. I feel I owe you all so much, which I know cannot ever repay.
“I just need to say gratitude is a memory from the heart, and this heart never forgets all the special things you do and how very special you are to me.”
The gala night included live and silent auctions, dinner, a comedy act by Daren Streblow and even “Let’s Make a Deal” that offered those in attendance a chance to win prizes.
The live auction included a Black Angus package, an airplane ride for two, an autographed and framed Mikko Koivu jersey and a three-night stay on the Gunflint Trail.
Baty paid special tribute to some of the people who have poured heart and soul into this ministry over the years.
“We serve elderly and disabled people in the community so they are able to live safely in their homes for as long as possible by bringing in volunteers to do tasks around the house — simple things that don’t take a lot of time but make a huge impact in their life,” Baty said. “One of these amazing people is an amazing woman who started Faith in Action as she followed God’s call.”
Baty had Denice Frieh, the organization’s first executive director, stand for applause.
“I admire her tremendously,” Baty said. “I learned so much from her (in terms of) who she is and who she continues to be. She has lots of ministries she is part of. Her heart is so big.”
Baty also recognized past staff, past board members and past volunteers.
“Being part of a ministry is not a 9-5 job,” she said of these people. “You don’t go home and forget about the people you meet or the lives we impact. ... It goes with you. You can’t just leave it until Monday if you know someone is waiting for something. It lays on your heart.”
Baty also acknowledged current staff, board members and volunteers.
Volunteers Brad and Noreen Novak were singled out as examples of the many volunteers. Brad, who started driving for Faith in Action after he retired, spoke about what he gets out of his experiences driving people to appointments, stores and elsewhere.
“Driving gives me an opportunity to make a small difference in somebody’s life,” he said. “I can always hear the relief in their voice (when I call a client to tell them I am coming.) It’s one more pressure that is taken off their plate.”
He said it’s his hope the volunteer work has a ripple effect.
“As we celebrate tonight, it is so important to acknowledge and thank each of these people for their service in the community through Faith in Action and so many other ways,” Baty said.
Darin Bohlken, the second executive director who led the organization for three years before handing it off to Baty in 2021, was recognized for the partnership with Becker Furniture World that he established and continues to flourish to the benefit of clients. The business donates new kitchen tables, couches and recliners off their showroom floor and even delivers them.
Baty also thanked the organization’s supporters for the evening, sponsors and churches.
Platinum sponsors included Beaudry Oil, Becker Furniture World, Darter Plastics, JB Group, M & M Precision Machining, Northwest Machine and Pellco Machine.
There were also eight gold sponsors and 10 silver sponsors for the event.
Faith in Action has 33 church partners, including Central Lutheran Church in Elk River, Christ Church in Otsego and the Church of St. Andrew in Elk River. Other Elk River churches involved include Emmanuel Lutheran, River of Life and Lord of Glory. Faith Community Lutheran in Zimmerman is also a partner church.
Other churches located in Becker, Big Lake, Monticello, Dayton, Orrock Township, Princeton, Clearwater, Buffalo, Albertville, Rogers, Rice, Santiago Township and Brooklyn Park demonstrated the reach Faith in Action has.
Baty gave special recognition to Every Day Grace, which gave out 85 Christmas bags to the people Faith in Action serves and those “who could really use a little brightening up” during the holiday.
“Christmas is such a joyful time, but for some people it is hard. Maybe they just lost someone or have an illness. A lot of different things (can be going on).”
Baty noted over the 20 years there have been a lot of highs and lows.
“We are grateful to be in a time of thriving, growing and serving,” she said. “We just hired another team player — bringing us to five.”
Baty gave thanks to God for guiding Faith in Action through the ups and downs as well as for his provision, mercy and the ability to continue serving those who need it for all his glory.
