FIA 3

Photo by Jim Boyle

Faith in Action volunteer Brad Novak and Jason Hammerback held the autographed and framed Wild jersey while auctioneer Roger Stang did his thing.

Great River Faith in Action celebrated 20 years of service to the community in Wright and Sherburne counties at its annual gala March 25 at Rockwoods in Otsego.

The theme of the night was “Great is Thy Faithfulness.”

Tags

Load comments