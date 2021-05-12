Congressman Tom Emmer (MN-06) today announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the St. Cloud Regional Airport a grant of $3,717,287 for the reconstruction of Taxiway C and Taxiway D.
"The St. Cloud Regional Airport offers quality and necessary service to Central Minnesota and the surrounding region, including support to our Minnesota Army National Guard," said Emmer. “The St. Cloud area serves as a major economic hub, and I am grateful for this investment in Minnesota's Sixth Congressional District."
“Regional airports serve as a critical connection for Americans in rural areas. Reconstructing two taxiways at the St. Cloud Airport will ensure the viability of this airfield for years to come. The help this airport supplies to the broader community bolsters the local economy, and this investment will help sustain the airport and support the region," Emmer concluded.
“This grant money will be used for a great project at our airport. We’re excited to put some local contractors back to work while enhancing airport safety at the same time," said Mayor Dave Kleis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.