Congressman Tom Emmer (MN-06) will return to the task force focused on financial technology.
Emmer was officially reappointed today, April 20, to serve as the ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee’s Task Force on Financial Technology (Fintech Task Force).
“I am honored to serve as the Republican leader on the Financial Technology Task Force again this Congress, and look forward to building a greater understanding with my colleagues in Congress about the ways these technologies can revolutionize our financial system,” Emmer said.
Congressman Emmer became a member of the House Financial Services Committee in the 114th Congress and served as Ranking Member of the Fintech Taskforce during the 116th Congress.
Additionally, the Republican members of the taskforce released their “Fintech Report”, a synopsis of the work conducted by the group on Fintech related issues during the previous Congress. You can read the report here.
Representative Emmer gave brief remarks this morning during the Financial Service Committee’s markup to reauthorize the Task Force. You can watch his remarks, here.
“As the Ranking Member of the Financial Technology Task Force, we broke ground on a number of new opportunities that will expand access to our financial system for millions of Americans,” Emmer said. “The Task Force explored emerging innovations and ways these technologies can benefit those who have struggled to access banking services in the past. I’m hopeful that the work of this task force will continue to lay the foundation for a better understanding of these financial technologies, and today’s release of the fintech report is yet another step towards fostering financial innovation and keeping America competitive on the global stage.”
