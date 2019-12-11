The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting its third annual Veteran Employment Information Event on Thursday, Jan. 9 in St. Paul.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required to attend the free event. Veterans can register for a time slot between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. by going to tinyurl.com/dnrvets2020.
Many veterans want to work in a natural resources environment, and many military skills translate into DNR positions.
At the event, veterans will have the opportunity to talk to DNR staff, including those who work in the areas of fisheries and wildlife, information technology, GIS and mapping, forestry, enforcement, engineering, and more. Veterans will learn the types of jobs available, education and experience requirements, and how a military career fits with state employment.
Attendees will have the option to meet with current DNR employees who are also military veterans, and learn resume tips for translating military skills and experience to position qualifications.
This event is free and will be held at the DNR Headquarters, 500 Lafayette Road N., St. Paul, MN 55101.
Space is limited and registration is required. Veterans will receive a welcome packet with additional information when registration is confirmed.
The DNR is Yellow Ribbon Company – a veteran friendly employer.
