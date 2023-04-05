The Wright County Planning Commission on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 7:30 P.M., will hold a public hearing to consider amending the Wright County Code of Ordinances. The ordinance amendment has been assigned number 23-1. This consideration and discussion will take place in the Commissioners’ Board Room at the Wright County Government Center, Buffalo, Minnesota.
The Wright County Planning Commission will be reviewing and discussing the proposed amendment to the Wright County Code of Ordinances. Proposed, is to amend Section 155 to include mining and extraction, addition of Interim Use Permits, and associated changes. Wright County placed an emergency moratorium into place last, May 2022.
the Emergency Moratorium was established because of public demand to revise the antiquated ordinance established in 1979 and to bring it into agreement with the long-term land use plan that was adopted in 2007.
Commissioners are scheduled to adopt an ordinance on May 2, 2023.
The final draft was distributed to the townships and should have been received March 10, 2023.
Written comments must be submitted to Wright County Planning and Zoning, 3650 Braddock Ave NE Ste 1600, Buffalo, MN 55313 or emailed to Barry.Rhineberger@co.wright.mn.us. All written comments received by at 4:00 p.m. April 12, 2023, will receive full consideration by the Wright County Planning Commission and County Board.
