The Wright County Planning Commission on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 7:30 P.M., will hold a public hearing to consider amending the Wright County Code of Ordinances. The ordinance amendment has been assigned number 23-1. This consideration and discussion will take place in the Commissioners’ Board Room at the Wright County Government Center, Buffalo, Minnesota.

The Wright County Planning Commission will be reviewing and discussing the proposed amendment to the Wright County Code of Ordinances. Proposed, is to amend Section 155 to include mining and extraction, addition of Interim Use Permits, and associated changes. Wright County placed an emergency moratorium into place last, May 2022.

