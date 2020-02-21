The Serra Club’s mission is to encourage and appreciate priestly and consecrated vocations to the Catholic Church. Our special speaker this month is Fariba Roughead. Fariba is a convert from Islam to Catholicism and will share her personal testimony to facilitate interfaith dialog. Following the model of New Evangelization as encouraged by our current Pope Francis and two of the prior popes, Fariba’s intention is to deepen mutual and understanding and respect, the first essential step to evangelization.
Fariba is a wife, mother, and grandmother. She has her doctorate in nutrition science and is a Registered Dietitian. Fariba holds a Graduate Certificate of Theology from the Augustine Institute, is a Certified Professional Coactive Coach and a Gallup-Certified Strength Coach, a speaker and retreat leader.
Fariba is the founder of Ascensia Counting, LLC. Her coaching and life philosophy is influenced by Aristotle and St. Ignatius who taught that God’s Call, our highest life purpose, is where our natural talents meet the deepest hunger in the world. Fariba’s mission is to help individuals and teams, especially those in parishes and faith-based organizations, to discover and master their God-given talents, and to skillfully unleash their potential by leaning into their gifts, to transform their lives, and thus glorify God!
She will speak to how Islam and Christianity are the same and different.
Farbia will speak on February 13 at Christ the King Retreat Center, 621 First Ave. S. Buffalo at 7:00 p.m.
You are also welcome to join us to pray for vocations. We start at 5:10 p.m. with rosary; 5:30 p.m. Mass; dinner at 6:00 p.m. ALL ARE WELCOME. If you want to just hear our speaker, come at 7:00 p.m. If you plan to come for dinner, please make a reservation by calling Sharon at 763-497-2454 by February 11.
For more information on the Serra Club of Wright County, contact Kate Theisen at 952-955-1544.
