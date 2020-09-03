Wright County Economic Development Partnership (WCEDP) is administering a grant program on behalf of the Wright County Board of Commissioners for businesses and non-profits that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Qualifiable entities will be those that can demonstrate business losses as a result of COVID-19, are physically located in Wright County, have 50 or less employees, have active status with the Minnesota Secretary of State and are in good standing with Wright County property taxes.
The CARES pandemic relief grant applicants may request up to $20,000 in grant assistance based on need. Go to www.wrightpartnership.org for link to apply between September 10th and October 8th.
