Monticello, MN (55362)

Today

Windy with rain and snow showers this evening remaining overcast overnight. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Windy with rain and snow showers this evening remaining overcast overnight. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%.