On November 4, 2020 at approximately 11:46 pm Officer Guy Chaffee observed a vehicle parked in the parking lot of the Northstar Rail Station. Officer Chaffee observed a male in the driver’s seat slumped over with the vehicle running and headlights on.
Officer Chaffee was able to wake the male who began screaming. Officer Chaffee calmed the male down and identified him as Donte Henry (Age 23 – Zimmerman, MN). Henry appeared to be disoriented and was unsure how he had gotten to the train station parking lot. While speaking to Henry, Officer Chaffee observed a plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance on the floorboard in the backseat area. He also observed a knife on the passenger seat.
Officer Chaffee asked Henry to step out of the vehicle at which time Officer Chaffee observed a small plastic baggie containing two crystal rock substances. The substances field-tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. The substance weighed 1.3 grams. Henry was arrested and transported to the Sherburne County Jail.
Henry provided a Mirandized statement in which he stated he had been using methamphetamine. He also indicated he had been using heroin and the white powdery substance in the baggie could be heroin. The white powdery substance was sent to the laboratory for analysis.
Henry was charged by criminal complaint with; Felony 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.