On March 27th, Deven Carl Busse-King, 18 of Becker was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Theft.
On March 27th, Christian Jedidiah Dotseth, 26 of Seattle WA was arrested in Annandale on charges of Obstruct Legal Process with Force, Interfere with Emergency Phone Calls and Domestic Assault.
On March 27th, Clarence Joseph Gill Jr, 31 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On March 27th, Jeffrey Charles Howell, 37 of Columbia SC was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
On March 27th, Dustin James Merges, 35 of Monticello was arrested in Albertville on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On March 27th, Robert Lee Wolbeck, 49 of St Cloud was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On March 28th, Taylor Ryan Brummer, 45 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County warrant for Reckless Driving.
On March 28th, Shataya Karriana Conner, 24 of Fargo ND was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Driving After Revocation.
On March 28th, Albert Webb, 37 of Cokato was arrested in Cokato on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On March 29th, Joelle Lynn Burditt, 54 of St Michael was arrested in Albertville on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On March 29th, Sade Aden Osman, 27 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 4th Degree DWI.
On March 29th, Tracy James Taylor, 62 of Elk River was arrested in Albertville on a charge of 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On March 29th, Edward Jerome Ullman, 50 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 30th, Brent Allen Czech, 25 of Big Lake was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On March 30th, Mitchell Lee Dennis, 44 of Waite Park was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of Giving a Peace Officer a False Name of Another.
On March 30th, Nicholas Robert Fobbe, 35 of Maple Lake was arrested in Maple Lake on two Wright County warrants for Creating a Public Nuisance and Inoperable Vehicle in Residential District.
On March 30th, Susan Maria Potter, 24 of Onamia was arrested in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 30th, Matt Alan Sprague, 39 of Buffalo was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rdDegree Controlled Substance.
On March 31st, Benjamin Chase Biorn, 44 of Otsego was arrested in Albertville on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On March 31st, Raven Justine Jackson, 28 of Hanover was arrested in Hanover on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
On March 31st, Michael Earl Nelson, 60 of Otsego was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Firearm Violation of a Felon Convicted of a Crime of Violence.
On March 31st, Joshua Nicholas Nipper, 21 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On March 31st, Rachel Lynne Richards, 34 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On March 31st, Charles Anthony Stiller, 21 of Annandale was arrested in Woodland Township on a Wright County warrant for Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
On March 31st, Sam Alex Weber, 28 of Waverly was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree Assault.
On March 31st, Shawn Micheal Wendt, 45 of Big Lake was arrested in Sherburne County on Wright County warrants for Check Forgery, Theft and 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On April 1st, Abigail Marie Neises, 21 of Annandale was arrested in Buffalo on charges of 5th Degree Assault and 4th Degree Assault.
On April 1st, Ja Michael Mandre Taylor, 23 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 1st, Tanner Alvin Tonn, 21 of Monticello was arrested in Albertville on a charge of 3rdDegree DWI.
On April 2nd, Andrew Kenneth Nickles, 37 of Howard Lake was arrested in Montrose on a charge of 5th Degree Assault.
On April 2nd, Delvin Sequeira Guzman, 27 of Minneapolis was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
