On February 7th, Evette Ann Anderson, 46, of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a new charge of Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On February 7th, Joshua Allen Couet, 24, of Hastings was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 7th, Jamie John Feldhege, 35, of Becker was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On February 7th, Jahna Louis Goldsberry-Weldon, 38, of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a new charge of Domestic Assault.
On February 7th, Lance Keith Jude, 21, of Maple Lake was arrested in Maple Lake on a new charge of Domestic Assault.
On February 7th, Joseph Donovan Alex Schroeder, 25, of Oak Grove was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Driving After Revocation.
On February 8th, Duffy Regan Anderson, 50, of Rockford was arrested in Rockford on a new charge of Domestic Assault.
On February 8th, Joseph Tanner Elajah Compton, 27, of Elk River was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 8th, Anthony Allen Fokken, 47, of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a new charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On February 8th, Shirley Irene Haire, 66, of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for Possessing a Firearm Without a Permit.
On February 8th, Mitch Raymond Helberg, 32, of Annandale was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree DWI.
On February 8th, Matthew Edgar Lemke, 30, of Otsego was arrested in Sherburne County on Wright County warrants for 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Possession of Shoplifting Gear.
On February 8th, Brian Thomas Martin, 48, of Breezy Point was arrested in Morrison County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 8th, Thomas Patrick McEachern, 55, of Monticello was arrested in Buffalo on a new charge of Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On February 8th, Eugene Darin Noel, 53, of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on Wright County warrants for Domestic Assault and Disorderly Conduct.
On February 8th, David Adreo Sauz, 34, of Minneapolis was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
On February 8th, Nicholas Scott Simpson, 25, of Howard Lake was arrested in Howard Lake on a new charge of Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On February 9th, David Michael Cline, 52, of St. Francis was arrested in Otsego on a new charge of Receiving Stolen Property.
On February 9th, Justyce Jazz Johnson, 21, of Mounds View was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 4th Degree DWI.
On February 9th, Trista Victoria LaFrance, 41, of Albertville was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 9th, Richard Edward Poppen III, 37, of Minneapolis was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Mail Theft.
On February 9th, Ryan Michael Poppen, 37, of Brooklyn Center was arrested in Anoka County on Wright County warrants for Theft.
On February 9th, Matthew Earl Potter, 38, of Royalton was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Receiving Stolen Property.
On February 9th, Trista Victoria LaFrance, 41, of Albertville was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession.
On February 10th, Casey Joseph Dirkx, 49, of Rockford was arrested in Rockford on a new charge of Driving After Cancellation.
On February 10th, Thomas Andrew Aho, 25, of South Haven was arrested in Cokato on a Wright County A&D for Criminal Damage to Property.
On February 10th, Manuel Jesus Carchi, 50, of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a new charge of Driving After Cancellation.
On February 10th, Michael Daniel Anderson, 47, of Anoka was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI.
On February 10th, Hanna Marie Fisher, 28, of Albertville was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI.
On February 10th, Shannon Marie Caughey, 39, of Rockford was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession.
On February 10th, Nicholas James McDermeit, 38, of Bloomington was arrested in Albertville on a new charge of 2nd degree Drug Possession.
On February 10th, Jessica Lynn Schellenberg, 38, of Maple Lake was arrested in Rockford on Hennepin County warrants for 5th degree Drug Sale, Giving Officer False Name and Trespass.
On February 10th, Anna Lee Hickman, 33, of St Cloud was arrested in Albertville on a new charge of 5th degree Drug Possession.
On February 11th, William Fredrick McKinley, 62, of Maple Plain was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Violation of No Contact Order.
On February 11th, Richard Joseph Hewett, 48, of Rush City was arrested in Chisago County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession.
On February 11th, Antonio Randell Oatis, 32, of Little Falls was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession.
On February 11th, William Robert Laurie, 39, of Burnsville was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for Violation of Harassment Restraining Order.
On February 11th, Aleshia Lynn Becklund, 40, of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Theft, 1st degree Drug Sales and Driving After Cancellation.
On February 11th, Brandon Michael Schoen, 26, of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a new charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On February 12th, Alex Whittemore, 30, of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a new charge of Domestic Assault.
On February 12th, John Robert Lombardi, 36, of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a new charge of Domestic Assault.
On February 12th, Terricka Marie Lynn Johnson, 18, of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a new charge of Domestic Assault.
On February 13th, Brian Richard Dose, 29, of Glencoe was arrested in Montrose on a new charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On February 13th, Andrew Michael Dmytruk, 28, of Dayton was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession.
On February 13th, David Larry Johnson, 53, of Minnetonka was arrested in Orono on a new charge of Violation of Protection Order.
On February 13th, Mark Ryan Pearson, 44, of Anoka was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession and a Hennepin County warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession.
On February 13th, Devante Loranzo Love, 29, of St Paul was arrested in Monticello on a new charge of DWI Refusal to Submit a Test.
On February 13th, Joseph David Johnson, 41, of Big Lake was arrested in Otsego on a new charge of Driving After Cancellation and a Hennepin County warrant for Driving After Cancellation.
On February 14th, Jason Daniel Guggenberger, 41, of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on four Wright County warrants for 5th degree Drug Possession and a Dakota County warrant for Theft.
