On October 24th, Lekele Camille Coleman, 48 of Brooklyn Center was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
On October 24th, Cody James Delpeches Graves, 39 of Ham Lake was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rdDegree Controlled Substance.
On October 24th, Timothy Allen Hanson, 56 of Otsego was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Possession of Burglary Tools.
On October 24th, Jeshua Robert Kasper, 27 of St Cloud was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On October 24th, Vincent Richard Kirchner, 20 of Brainerd was arrested in St Louis County on a Wright County warrant for Theft of Motor Vehicle.
On October 24th, Randall Gene Moody, 53 of Maple Lake was arrested in Maple Lake on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On October 24th, Christopher Keith Nelson, 33 of Elk River was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On October 24th, Terence Nkwain Bam, 35 of Albertville was arrested in Albertville on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On October 24th, Brian Kenneth Shultz, 58 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Recklessly Handle or Use a Dangerous Weapon.
On October 25th, Paul Michael Adams, 40 of Princeton was arrested in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On October 25th, Thommi Diane Bloxson, 45 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Assault.
On October 25th, Jason Michael Callahan, 42 of Cottage Grove was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Controlled Substance.
On October 25th, Eric Louis Friauf, 36 of Howard Lake was arrested in Howard Lake on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On October 25th, Clayton Robert Kessler, 20 of Buffalo was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for Theft of Motor Vehicle, 2nd Degree Burglary and 1st Degree Burglary.
On October 25th, Samual Alfred Mickelson, 37 of Big Lake was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 3rdDegree DWI.
On October 26th, Adam Steven Hamilton Haskins, 42 of Gulf Port MS was arrested in Montrose on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On October 26th, Philip Brandon Lundeen, 33 of Maple Lake was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On October 26th, Josiah Steven Richard Prigge, 22 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On October 26th, Tracy James Taylor, 62 of Elk River was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On October 27th, Michael David Chadwick, 41 of Waite Park was arrested in Marysville Township on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On October 27th, Nicholas Mark Gessell, 37 of Ray ND was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Crime Against Government/Ineligible Voter.
On October 27th, Jeremy Lance Jackson, 46 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Violating a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
On October 27th, Avery Darlene Judd, 23 of Motley was arrested in Carver County on Wright County warrants for Give Peace Officer a False Name, Traffic Collision Hit and Run and Reckless Driving.
On October 27th, James Arthur Kesler, 24 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.
On October 27th, Ennis Orlando Mayfield, 47 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On October 27th, Cory Jobe Scott Remington, 29 of Montrose was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 2ndDegree Assault.
On October 27th, Michael James Smith, 29 of Elk River was arrested in Dakota County on Wright County warrants for Driving After Revocation and Check Forgery.
On October 27th, Troy Demose Tanney, 37 of Burnsville was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 3rdDegree Burglary.
On October 27th, Laticka Tennille Watson, 45 of Minneapolis was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree DWI.
On October 28th, Joseph Steward Barse, 30 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on Wright County warrants for Domestic Assault and 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On October 28th, Tony Zachary Steinhofer, 54 of Annandale was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for Garbage Storage Violation.
On October 28th, Michael Eric Vickery, 47 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 1stDegree Criminal Sexual Conduct.
On October 29th, Kahari Dashawn Hammick, 23 of Cambridge was arrested in St Michael on a charge of Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On October 29th, Katherine Anne Kraetsch, 35 of Minneapolis was arrested in Albertville on a charge of Theft.
On October 29th, Ricardo Sanchez Sanchez, 33 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On October 29th, James Dale Thomas, 38 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for Violates a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
On October 30th, Christopher James Berthelsen, 27 of Little Falls was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County warrant for 4thDegree DWI.
On October 30th, Kyle Francis Donlan, 33 of Otsego was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On October 30th, Gregory Peter Gerads, 54 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On October 30th, Brian John Nienaber, 41 of Waverly was arrested in Waverly on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On October 30th, Nicholas Bryan Ordorff, 39 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On October 30th, Benjamin Glabe Shanks, 42 of Buffalo was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
