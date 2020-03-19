On March 9, Renee Ann White, 27, of Eagan, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for fleeing law enforcement and a Dakota County warrant for theft.
On March 9, Jaime Lee Rathai, 33, of Jordan, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On March 9, Tanner James Porter, 19, of Isanti, was arrested in Carver County on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On March 9, Russell Lee Kisner, 36, of Annandale, was arrested in Cokato on Wright County warrants for violation of orders for protection.
On March 9, Matthew Nathaniel Walker, 27, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On March 9, Jeremy Leo Melin, 40, of Waverly, was arrested in Montrose on the charges of false information to law enforcement and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and Wright County warrants for domestic assault and driver’s license violations.
On March 10, Anthony Allen Fokken, 45, of Buffalo, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
On March 10, Corine Angela Kirmeier, 29, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for theft and an Anoka County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 10, Aleshia Lynn Becklund, 38, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for theft and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and a Stearns County warrant for counterfeiting.
On March 10, Mark Robinson, 50, of Rochester, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree DWI violations.
On March 10, Colten Vaughn Weber, 28, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 1st degree burglary, fleeing law enforcement, terroristic threats, obstruction with force, 5th degree assault and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and a Wright County warrant for 1st degree burglary.
On March 10, Clayton Robert Kessler, 18, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree burglary violations.
On March 10, Robert Sean Kervin, 29, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of marijuana wax and a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On March 10, Heather Patricia Cromwell, 41, of Kimball, was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County warrant for financial transaction card fraud violations.
On March 10, Mark Anthony Johannsen, 58, of Otsego, was arrested in Albertville on a Ramsey County warrant for domestic assault.
On March 11, Brianna Faith Higley, 25, of Glenwood, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 11, Jenna Marie Farhat, 26, of Dayton, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On March 11, Nathan Lyle Rasmussen, 33, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Sherburne County on Wright County warrants for violation of a domestic abuse no contact orders and an Isanti County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 11, April Grace Jones, 28, of Morton, was arrested in Renville County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On March 11, Michael Lynn Sundt, 40, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On March 11, Andrew Lee Skjod, 32, of Hanover, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for disorderly conduct and a Cass County warrant for 3rd degree DWI.
On March 11, Steven Paul Feela, 60, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Hennepin County warrant for terroristic threats.
On March 11, William Bill Vincent, 18, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for aggravated 1st degree robbery violations.
On March 11, Tyne Richard Thomas Kilbride, 31, of Richmond, was arrested in Monticello Township on the charge of 3rd degree sale of a narcotic and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On March 11, Joseph Daniel Zeidler, 31, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charges of domestic assault interference with a 911 call.
On March 11, Krystal Anne Hanson, 50, of Montrose, was arrested in Waverly on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 12, Troy James Neugent, 36, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of domestic assault and violation of a harassment restraining order.
On March 12, Kalley Elizabeth Spitzengel, 22, of Big Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On March 12, Lamar Pierre Dushon Mays, 32, of St. Paul, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI refusal to test violations.
On March 12, Paula Dawn Marie Prentice, 38, of Red Lake, was arrested in Cass County on Wright County warrants for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On March 12, Jocelyn Jean Corrales, 31, of Annandale, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 12, Derek Doren Kuchenmeister, 43, of Montrose, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 12, Rebecca Ann Jones, 40, of Annandale, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On March 13, Julio Lazaro Huertas, 18, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello Township on the charge of 3rd degree DWI and a Stearns County warrant for criminal vehicular operation.
On March 13, David Michael Thompson, 36, of Little Falls, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree burglary violations.
On March 13, Albert George Cox, 35, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for possession of burglary tools.
On March 13, Steven Philip Erickson, 34, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Washington County on Wright County and Stearns County warrants for 3rd degree burglary and Morrison and MN Department of Corrections warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 13, Cory Steven Duren, 45, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On March 13, Ryan James Stello, 34, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On March 13, Amber Johanna Dayon, 35, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On March 14, Abdallah Borner, 29, of Prior Lake, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of criminal vehicular operation and a Ramsey County warrant for 3rd degree DWI.
On March 14, Robert Joseph Smith, 42, of Buffalo, was arrested in Delano on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for criminal damage to property violations.
On March 14, Terence Paul Primus, 55, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On March 14, Scott James McCutcheon, 58, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On March 14, Thomas Lee Hickman, 51, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On March 15, Chase Marvin Bullock, 22, of Annandale, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charges of obstruction of legal process and disorderly conduct.
On March 15, Daniel Lee Westphal, 37, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of domestic assault.
On March 15, John Lisle Halberg, 40, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI violations.
