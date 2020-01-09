On December 30, James Ernest Chapman, 34, of Spring Lake Park, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree burglary violations.
On December 30, Jessica Lee Carder, 32, of Wood Lake, was arrested in Yellow Medicine County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On December 30, Leticia Angelica Nunez, 24, of Maple Grove, was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County warrant for theft from a motor vehicle violation.
On December 30, Kiah Kay Lewis, 28, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI violations.
On December 30, Amelio Fortino Gonzalez, 21, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Howard Lake on a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation violations.
On December 30, Daniel Allen Nickolauson, 44, of Otsego, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of domestic assault.
On December 30, Randy Dwaine Weeks, 36, of Big Lake, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for check forgery violations.
On December 31, Latrell James Paffel, 19, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of 4th degree assault and fugitive from justice.
On December 31, Sonny Rolland Frazier, 18, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of disorderly conduct.
On December 31, Kali Isabelle Nelson, 29, of Big Lake, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of possession of counterfeit currency.
On December 31, Jesse James Jendro, 29, of Waite Park, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, a Wright County warrant for theft, Anoka County and Stearns County warrants for check forgery and a Benton County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 31, Gregory Dominic Martinez, 19, of St. Michael, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree sale of a controlled substance violation.
On December 31, Darnell Thomas Armstrong, 35, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Clay County on a Wright County warrant for careless driving, a Hennepin County warrant for domestic assault and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On December 31, Petter Guillermo Corrales, 29, of Fairfax, was arrested in Renville County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree assault violations.
On December 31, Derrick Cleveland Orvis, 41, of Rochester, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On December 31, Michael David Goehring, 50, of Annandale, was arrested in Southside Township on Wright County and Stearns County warrants for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On December 31, Amy Lee Rabey, 30, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On December 31, Angela Kristen Kriesel, 38, of Cokato, was arrested in Cokato on the charge of domestic assault.
On December 31, Joseph Theodore Schram, 24, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On December 31, Douglas Lamont Gatlin, 28, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 31, Rodney Carl Mollet, 42, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Howard Lake on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 1, Scott Alan Russell, 32, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 1, Thomas Edward Sokolowski, 70, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 1, Nicole Lynn Luck, 32, of Springfield, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 1, Alan Ismael Gutierrez Santiago, 26, of Fargo, ND, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.
On January 1, David Carl Vieths, 50, Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 1, Chad Lee Peura, 44, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of obstruction of legal process.
On January 2, Ryan Richard Peipus, 33, of Litchfield, was arrested in Meeker County on a Wright County warrant for receiving stolen property and a McLeod County warrant for false information to law enforcement.
On January 2, Jerry Devaughn Harrell, 30, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrants for 2nd degree burglary and terroristic threat violations.
On January 2, Krysten Ann Gustafson, 31, of Hillman, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for check forgery violations.
On January 2, Nathan Lyle Rasmussen, 33, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On January 2, Andrew Steven Mohr, 24, of Hutchinson, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County court order for 4th degree criminal sexual conduct violations.
On January 2, Jenna Leigh Swalboski, 20, of Becker, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 2, Arthur Ryan Roberts, 34, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Woodland Township on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On January 3, Kelvin Lynn Singleton, 56, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 3, Noah Michael Simpson, 20, of Rogers, was arrested in St. Michael on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and theft violations.
On January 3, Jordyn Kathleen Morse, 24, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 3, Tammy Lynn Harbinson, 49, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of violating a harassment restraining order.
On January 3, Jason Leonard Schmahl, 46, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Hennepin County warrant for false information to law enforcement.
On January 3, Steven John Erickson, 36, of St Paul, was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for Nonsupport of Spouse or Child.
On January 3, Kim Marie Anderson, 62, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 3, Charles Joseph Sundberg, 43, of Delano, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of Driving After Cancellation.
On January 3, Jonathan Michael Wirtz, 24, of Watertown, was arrested in Buffalo on a McLeod County warrant for Driving After Cancellation.
On January 3, Alejandro Vega Jr, 37, of Montrose, was arrested in Meeker County on the charge of 2nd degree Murder and a Hennepin County Warrant for 5th degree Controlled Substance Possession.
On January 3, Ronda Rae Iverson, 52, of Buffalo, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 3, Samuel David Streitman, 23, of Big Lake, was arrested in Big Lake on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession.
On January 3, Thomas Fredrick Brenteson, 50, of Onamia, was arrested in Otsego on a Mille Lacs County warrant for 5th degree Controlled Substance Possession.
On January 4, Nicole Marie Williams, 37, of White Bear Lake, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree Controlled Substance.
On January 4, Ernest Rene Lheureux Jr, 43, of Shoreview, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree Controlled Substance.
On January 4, Dymond Te’Cheya Ty’ree Beavers, 25, of Atlanta GA, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Deprive of Custody Parental Rights-Conceal Minor.
On January 4, Hugh James Nelson, 68, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County Authority to Detain for 2nd degree DWI.
On January 4, Holly Lynn Larson, 26, of Big Lake, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 4, Jodi Lee Anderson, 48, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession.
On January 4, Travis James Blasiak, 36, of Corcoran, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of 5th degree Controlled Substance.
On January 4, Brian Edward Fellows, 53, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On January 5, Dondrae Cornelius Deshune Burns, 21, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for Terroristic Threats.
On January 5, Daher Mohamed Hassan, 27, of Minneapolis, was arrested in St Michael on the charge of 5th degree Controlled Substance.
On January 5, Dani Sengmany Syhaphom, 31, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of Fugitive from Justice.
On January 5, Osvaldo Jose Gonzalez Molina, 26, of St Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI.
There were 38 Property Damage Accidents, 2 Personal Injury Accidents, 2 Hit and Run Accidents and 5 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 9 arrests for DWI, 2 Underage Consumption arrests, No School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 118 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
