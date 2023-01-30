On January 21st, Michael John Walker, 54 of Minneapolis was arrested in Waverly on charges of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, 2nd Degree Assault, False Imprisonment and 5thDegree Assault.
On January 23rd, David Allen Adams, 37 of Le Sueur was arrested in Scott County on Wright County warrants for 5thDegree Controlled Substance and 3rd Degree Burglary.
On January 23rd, Jerry Dean Austin, 63 of Forest Lake was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Controlled Substance.
On January 23rd, Leah Nicole Kotera, 38 of Wyoming was arrested in Isanti County on a Wright County warrant for Disorderly Conduct.
On January 23rd, Drew Alan Peterson, 58 of Wayzata was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for 4thDegree Criminal Sexual Conduct and Predatory Offender Knowingly Fails to Fulfill Registration.
On January 23rd, Darren Allen Stay, 19 of Foley was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for Disorderly Conduct.
On January 23rd, Deborah Germain Stewart, 51 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On January 24th, Brandon Marquies Jones, 27 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On January 24th, Ruth Ann Samuelson, 50 of Coon Rapids was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On January 24th, Brandon Lee Sjostrand, 37 of St Paul was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On January 25th, Tyler Gene Treichel, 31 of Rochester was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools.
On January 26th, Christopher Jon Gram, 47 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On January 26th, Robert David Gray, 31 of Howard Lake was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for Obstruct Legal Process.
On January 26th, Allyson Lynn Monroe, 45 of Howard Lake was arrested in Howard Lake on a Wright County warrant for 3rdDegree DWI.
On January 26th, Brandon Paul Watson, 43 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On January 27th, Anthony Todd Robert Barton, 30 of Annandale was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On January 27th, Nathan Neal Brueggemeier, 35 of Victoria was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Driving on a Restricted License involving Alcohol/Controlled Substance.
On January 27th, Ryan John Dimke, 35 of Maple Grove was arrested in Hanover on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On January 27th, James Russell Givance Jr, 41 of Maple Grove was arrested in St Michael on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On January 27th, Cameron Alan Gotvaslee, 21 of Cokato was arrested on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.
On January 27th, Kierra Lanaye Henderson, 26 of Inver Grove Heights was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On January 27th, Marviell Ji’Col-Quyntor James, 21 of Brooklyn Park was arrested in Washington County on Wright County warrants for Theft, Identity Theft and Financial Card Fraud.
On January 27th, Charles Jeffery Petersen, 24 of Princeton was arrested in Hennepin County on four Wright County warrants for Theft.
On January 27th, Michael Russell Taylor, 54 of South Haven was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On January 27th, Jasper Orlin Thompson, 30 of Big Lake was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Theft.
On January 27th, Jason Robert Winner, 50 of White Bear Lake was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On January 28th, Jessica Cherie Scharber, 31 of East Bethel was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of Theft.
On January 29th, Trisha Ann Burroughs, 45 of Rockford was arrested in Buffalo on charges of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On January 29th, Lucas Christian Hein, 31 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 1st Degree DWI.
On January 29th, Anthony Martin McCombs, 36 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.