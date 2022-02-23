On February 14th, Bryant Joe Erickson, 41, of Annandale was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for Violate Domestic Abuse No Contact Orders.
On February 14th, Jason Daniel Guggenberger, 41, of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on Wright County warrants for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On February 14th, Anthony Duane Manning, 40, of Monticello was arrested in Monticello for a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On February 14th, Lucas John Sizer, 47, of Clearwater was arrested in Rice County on a Wright County warrant for Disorderly Conduct.
On February 15th, Matthew David Garlitz, 36, of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County warrant for 2ndDegree Assault.
On February 15th, Michael David Goehring, 52, of Annandale was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On February 15th, Mohamed Abdi Ismail, 21, of Willmar was arrested in Montrose on a charge of 1st Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 15th, Alyssa Kay Reitan, 22, of Monticello was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Uninsured Vehicle.
On February 15th, Lorenzo Prince Strauder, 24, of Maple Lake was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Felon Prohibited from Possessing a Pistol/Stun Gun.
On February 16th, Jeremiah Raymond Hoskins, 43, of New Brighton was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 3rd Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 16th, Justin Michael Johnson, 22, of Zimmerman was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 16th, Dustin Thomas Klatt, 29, of Becker was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 16th, Suzanne Renee Reese, 40, of Worthington was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for Identity Theft.
On February 16th, Alec MaCaulay Reither, 36, of Waverly was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for Domestic Assault and Disorderly Conduct.
On February 17th, Thomas Andrew Aho, 25, of Cokato was arrested in Cokato on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 17th, Tyler John Graham, 23, of Greenfield was arrested in Buffalo for a charge of Fugitive from Justice from Another State.
On February 17th, Kaitlyn Darlene Marie Hohman, 20, of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 17th, Jonathan Travis Jackson, 23, of Princeton was arrested in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for Possessing a Dangerous Weapon/Metal Knuckles/Switch Blade.
On February 17th, Samuel David Sivanich, 21, of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On February 17th, Nicholas David Spreeman, 24, of Montrose was arrested in Rockford on a charge of DAC/IPS.
On February 18th, Michelle Marie Boeckman, 30, of St. Paul was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for Receiving Stolen Property.
On February 18th, Linda Diane Bottomley, 63, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Predatory Offender Failure to Register.
On February 18th, Andrew James Donovan, 39, of Albertville was arrested in Becker County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Assault.
On February 18th, Jacob Edward King, 27, of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 18th, Crystal Jo Larson, 35, of Rochester was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Obstruct Legal Process.
On February 18th, Nathan Kurt Mattson, 42, of Howard Lake was arrested in Cokato on a charge of Felon in Possession of a Firearm/Ammo.
On February 18th, Nels David Raisanen, 18, of Rockford was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Sale/Possess Fireworks.
On February 19th, Brian Fredrick Festler, 59, of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On February 19th, Simon Theophil Giesen, 40, of Waverly was arrested in Waverly on a charge of Interfere with Emergency Phone Calls.
On February 19th, Heather Renea Prince, 20, of St. Paul was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for 5th Degree Controlled Substance, 4th Degree Criminal Damage to Property and 4th Degree DWI.
On February 20th, Thomas Lee Burgard, 32, of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 20th, Jennifer Elizabeth Haas, 30, of Waite Park was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 20th, Kristie Laureen Heger, 55, of Howard Lake was arrested in Howard Lake on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On February 20th, Russell Duane Johnson, 50, of Monticello was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
There were 20 Property Damage Accidents, 5 Personal Injury Accidents, 1 Hit and Run Accidents and 4 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 11 arrests for DWI, 0 Underage Consumption arrests, 2 School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 132 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
