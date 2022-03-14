On March 7th, Brian Levon Cobb, 40, of Minneapolis was arrested in Rockford on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 7th, Deanna Marie Sells, 44, of Waite Park was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree DWI.
On March 7th, Craig Adam Shoemaker, 32, of Blaine was arrested in Carver County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 8th, Tyler Gerard Dalbol, 24, of Elk River was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Violating a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On March 8th, Derek Jacob Hanson, 32, of Blaine was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 8th, Matthew Richard Nolan, 32, of Chaska was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On March 9th, Akinyemi Henry Akinneye, 24, of Coon Rapids was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On March 9th, Grahm Mark Fletcher, 31, of Brooklyn Park was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for Theft and Disorderly Conduct.
On March 9th, Leslie Edward Hough, 63, of Cass Lake was arrested in Cass County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On March 9th, Joshua Thomas Moist, 38, of Waverly was arrested in Waverly on a charge of Violation of a Domestic Abuse OFP.
On March 9th, Tyler David Ryckman, 29, of Elbow Lake was arrested in Ottertail County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 9th, Ronald Varela Espinoza, 32, of St. Paul was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On March 9th, Brian Nelson Williams, 39, of Robbinsdale was arrested in Blue Earth County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree Burglary.
On March 10th, Arnaldo Andres Almonte-Ramos, 33, of Minneapolis was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On March 10th, Teresa Joann Hanson, 59, of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 10th, Stephon Garcia Juan, 25, of Duncanville, TX was arrested in Silver Creek Township on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 10th, Kathryn Prakseta Reynolds, 45, of Buffalo was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On March 10th, Kyle Alan Sorensen, 23, of Byron was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 11th, Avery Darlene Judd, 22, of St. Cloud was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of False Name/DOB and a Wright County warrant for Hit/Run Driver Involved Fails to Stop.
On March 11th, Joshua Thomas Moist, 38, of Waverly was arrested in Waverly on a charge of Violation of a Domestic Abuse OFP.
On March 11th, Anthony Paul Peterson, 33, of Winsted was arrested in Montrose on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 12th, John Thomas Antil, 67, of Maple Lake was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of 2ndDegree DWI.
On March 12th, Amanda Sue Bowman, 34, of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On March 12th, Kathleen Eleanor McCarthy, 36, of St. Cloud was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Driving After Cancellation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On March 12th, Herold Wennie Page, 37, of Monticello was arrested in Albertville on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On March 12th, Tory Lee Rasmussen, 38, of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm/Ammo.
On March 12th, Ricardo Cardoza Rocha, 29, of Inver Grove Heights was arrested in Delano on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On March 13th, Justin Alexander Ervin, 25, of Montrose was arrested in Rockford on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On March 13th, Michael Rod Favreau, 40, of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On March 13th, Russell Lee Kisner Sr, 38, of Annandale was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a Domestic Abuse OFP.
On March 13th, Katie Lynn Thompson, 48, of Minneapolis was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
