On March 6th, Thomas Andrew Aho, 26 of Cokato was arrested in Ottertail County on Wright County warrants for 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Domestic Assault.
On March 6th, Preston Alan Bredow, 25 of Montrose was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for Theft and 5th Degree Assault.
On March 6th, Christina Michele Margaret Brown, 37 of Otsego was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 6th, James Louis Dawson, 39 of Ham Lake was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On March 6th, Shane Kelly Durand, 28 of St Francis was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Indecent Exposure in a Public Place.
On March 6th, Curtis Valenton Golden Jr, 36 of St Cloud was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
On March 6th, Sarai Esther Santiz-Alvarez, 21 of Clearwater was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Give a False Name of Another Person.
On March 7th, Kyle Arlen Burchett, 34 of Motley was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On March 7th, Jake Travis Kemmer, 41 of Moorhead was arrested in Albertville on charges of 2nd Degree DWI and 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On March 7th, Brittany Rose Layne, 36 of Paynesville was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 7th, Robert Alan Tormanen, 43 of Montrose was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On March 7th, Cole Samuel Tran, 21 of Otsego was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 7th, Seng Yang, 35 of Minneapolis was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On March 8th, Paul Anthony Figueroa, 56 of Northrop was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On March 8th, Guadalupe Deleon Flores, 46 of Minneapolis was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for Possession of Burglary Tools.
On March 8th, Jaimie Renae Munz, 27 of Princeton was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 8th, Dean Arthur Schmidt, 68 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 8th, Joseph Todd Smith, 26 of Cokato was arrested in Meeker County on a Wright County warrant for Receiving Stolen Property.
On March 9th, Seth Lane Booth, 32 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 9th, Jordyn Marie Hayes, 58 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On March 9th, Clayton Robert Kessler, 21 of Buffalo was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for Theft and 2nd Degree Burglary.
On March 9th, Francis Kollie, 22 of Brooklyn Park was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On March 9th, Andrew James Soley, 21 of Waverly was arrested in Waverly on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On March 9th, Daren Manvell Teague, 30 of Milwaukee WI was arrested in Milwaukee County WI on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree Aggravated Robbery.
On March 10th, Anthony Joseph Hans, 38 of Coon Rapids was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On March 10th, Thomas James Moore, 49 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On March 10th, Austin Hunter Nielsen, 22 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on charges of Stalking and Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On March 10th, Justin Owen Olson, 36 of Big Lake was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Malicious Punishment of a Child.
On March 10th, Joshua Richard Sumpter, 43 of Buffalo was arrested in Rockford on a charge of 1st Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 11th, Edward Michael Hall, 40 of Big Lake was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On March 11th, Zachary John Horstman, 29 of Maple Lake was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On March 11th, Tammy Jo Jackson, 52 of Cosmos was arrested in Howard Lake on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On March 11th, Kyle Alan Ritter, 27 of Maple Lake was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 11th, Samson Dean Weinzetl, 32 of Howard Lake was arrested in Howard Lake on charges of 1st Degree DWI and Domestic Assault.
On March 12th, Preston Alan Bredow, 25 of Montrose was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On March 12th, Spencer Eugene Martinson, 48 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On March 12th, Charles Anthony Stiller, 21 of Waverly was arrested in Sherburne County on a charge of Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
