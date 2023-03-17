On March 6th, Thomas Andrew Aho, 26 of Cokato was arrested in Ottertail County on Wright County warrants for 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Domestic Assault. 

On March 6th, Preston Alan Bredow, 25 of Montrose was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for Theft and 5th Degree Assault. 

